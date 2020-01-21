All winners of the SAG Awards 2020

Share it:

One more year the United States Actors Guild wanted to award the best performances of the year in the SAG Awards 2020 and from the gala there have been great winners like Parasites, the phenomenon of Bong Joon-ho that does not get tired of sweeping where it passes.

Other great winners with Joaquin Phoenix for their more than solvent performance in Joker and Renée Zellweger for their role in Judy as the best leading actors. Series like Game of Thrones and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have also had some prominence in this event.

Cinema

Best Cast in a Movie: Parasites

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Best Actress: Renée Zellweger – Judy

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern – Story of a Marriage

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Best cast of risk doubles: Avengers: Endgame

Honorary prize for an artistic career: Robert de Niro

TV

Best Cast in a Drama Series: The Crown

Best Drama Actress: Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Best drama actor: Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones

Best Cast in a Comedy: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Comedy Actor: Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best comedy actress: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Best actress in miniseries or TV movie: Michelle Williams – Fosse / Verdon

Best actor in miniseries or TV movie: Sam Rockwell – Fosse / Verdon

Best cast of risk doubles: Game of Thrones

During the acceptance of the awards we saw moments very celebrated by the public such as the thanks of Joaquin Phoenix to several icons present for inspiring him and for his contributions to the environment. We also saw a reunion that gave much to talk about, that of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, one of the most celebrated celebrity couples of the first decade of the 2000s.