All winners of the SAG Awards 2020

One more year the United States Actors Guild wanted to award the best performances of the year in the SAG Awards 2020 and from the gala there have been great winners like Parasites, the phenomenon of Bong Joon-ho that does not get tired of sweeping where it passes.
Other great winners with Joaquin Phoenix for their more than solvent performance in Joker and Renée Zellweger for their role in Judy as the best leading actors. Series like Game of Thrones and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have also had some prominence in this event.
Cinema
- Best Cast in a Movie: Parasites
- Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Best Actress: Renée Zellweger – Judy
- Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern – Story of a Marriage
- Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
- Best cast of risk doubles: Avengers: Endgame
- Honorary prize for an artistic career: Robert de Niro
TV
- Best Cast in a Drama Series: The Crown
- Best Drama Actress: Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Best drama actor: Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
- Best Cast in a Comedy: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Best Comedy Actor: Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Best comedy actress: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
- Best actress in miniseries or TV movie: Michelle Williams – Fosse / Verdon
- Best actor in miniseries or TV movie: Sam Rockwell – Fosse / Verdon
- Best cast of risk doubles: Game of Thrones
During the acceptance of the awards we saw moments very celebrated by the public such as the thanks of Joaquin Phoenix to several icons present for inspiring him and for his contributions to the environment. We also saw a reunion that gave much to talk about, that of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, one of the most celebrated celebrity couples of the first decade of the 2000s.
