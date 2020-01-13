All winners of the Critics' Choice Awards 2020

The latest edition of Critics' Choice Awards has made it clear that those who dominate the landscape are the video on demand services and Amazon Prime Video series, Netflix and HBO have won awards alike.
Obviously, production volume, Netflix has been the big winner of the event 9 to take home awards for films like El Camino and series like BoJack Horseman among many others.
The list of winners (thanks to Vertele) is as follows:
- Best Comedy Series: Fleabag
- Best drama series: Succession
- Best movie for television: The Road: A Breaking Bad Movie
- Best animation series: BoJack Horseman
- Best talk show: Late Night with Seth Meyers
- Best drama series actor: Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Best Drama Series Actress: Regina King, Watchmen
- Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Jean Smart, Watchmen
- Best Drama Series Cast Actor: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Best Comedy Series ActressPhoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
- Best Comedy Series Actor: Bill Hader, Barry
- Best Comedy Series Cast ActressAlex Bostrein, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel
- Best Comedy Series Cast Actor: Andrew Scott, Fleabag
- Best actress of miniseries or TV movie: Michelle Williams, Fosse / Verdon
- Best miniseries or TV movie actor: Jharrel Jerome, that's how they see us
- Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie: Toni Collette, Believe Me
- Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV movie: Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
