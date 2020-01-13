All winners of the Critics' Choice Awards 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The latest edition of Critics' Choice Awards has made it clear that those who dominate the landscape are the video on demand services and Amazon Prime Video series, Netflix and HBO have won awards alike.

Obviously, production volume, Netflix has been the big winner of the event 9 to take home awards for films like El Camino and series like BoJack Horseman among many others.

The list of winners (thanks to Vertele) is as follows: