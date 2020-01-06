All winners of the 77th edition of the Golden Globes

The gala of the 2020 Golden Globes He has left us with awards to great movies, series and stars like 1917, Joaquin Phoenix, Parasites, Joker, Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and many more that we list below.
Cinema
- Best Movie – Drama
- 1917
- the Irish
- Joker
- Story of a marriage
- The two potatoes
- Best director
- Martin Scorsese
- Quentin Tarantino
- Bong Joon Ho
- Sam Mendes
- Todd Phillips
- Best Actor – Drama
- Christian bale
- Antonio Banderas
- Adam Driver
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Jonathan Pryce
- Best Supporting Actor
- Tom Hanks
- Anthony Hopkins
- Joe Pesci
- Brad Pitt
- Al Pacino
- Best Actress – Drama
- Cynthia Erivo
- Scarlett Johansson
- Saoirse Ronan
- Renée Zellweger
- Charlize Theron
- Best Supporting Actress
- Kathy Bates
- Anette Bening
- Laura Dern
- Jennifer Lopez
- Margot Robbie
- Best Movie – Comedy or Musical
- I am Dolemite
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives out
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Rocketman
- Best Actor – Comedy or Musical
- Daniel Craig
- Roman Griffin Davis
- Leonardo Dicaprio
- Taron Egerton
- Eddie murphy
- Best Actress – Comedy or Musical
- Ana de Armas
- Awkwafina
- Cate Blanchett
- Beanie Feldstein
- Emma Thompson
- Best screenplay
- Story of a marriage
- Parasite
- The two potatoes
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- the Irish
- Best film in non-English language
- The Farewell
- The Miserables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasites
- Portrait of a woman on fire
- Best animated movie
- Frozen II
- The Lion King
- Toy story 4
- Mr. Link The lost origin
- How to train your dragon 3
- Best Original Music
- Little Women
- Joker
- Story of a marriage
- 1917
- Brooklyn Orphans
- Best Original Song
- Beautiful Ghost (Cats)
- I'm Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman)
- Into the unknown (Frozen II)
- Spirit (The Lion King)
- Stand Up (Harriet)
TV
- Best drama series
- Big little lies
- The crown
- Killing Eve
- The morning show
- Succession
- Best drama series actor
- Brian Cox
- Harington kit
- Rami Malek
- Tobias Menzies
- Billy porter
- Best drama series actress
- Jennifer Aniston
- Olivia Colman
- Jodie Eat
- Nicole Kidman
- Reese witherspoon
- Best Comedy Series
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Politician
- Best Comedy Series Actor
- Bill hader
- Michael Douglas
- Ben Platt
- Paul Rudd
- Ramy Youssef
- Best Actress in a Comedy
- Christina Applegate
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge
- Natasha Lyonne
- Kirsten Dunst
- Rachel Brosnahan
- Best movie for television or miniseries
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl
- Fosse / Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
- Best actor in film for television or miniseries
- Christopher Abbott
- Sacha Baron Cohen
- Russell Crowe
- Jared Harris
- Sam Rockwell
- Best actress in a movie for television or miniseries
- Michelle Williams
- Helen Mirren
- Merritt wever
- Kaitlyn Dever
- Joey king
- Best supporting actor in a movie for television or miniseries
- Alan Arkin
- Kieran Culkin
- Andrew Scott
- Stellan Skarsgård
- Henry Winkler
- Best Supporting Actress in a Movie for Television or Miniseries
- Streep Helena
- Bonham Carter
- Emily Watson
- Patricia Arquette
- Toni Collette
Add Comment