This year the awards of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of the USA UU. They have come loaded with surprises with awards that have made history. From the recognition as Best Film for Parasites, to the first Oscar to a DCEU film for Joaquin Phoenix, the Laura Dern award and the surprise of seeing Martin Scorsese coming home with empty pockets.
All winners of the 2020 Oscar Awards
February 10, 2020
3 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
Entertainment
Penelope Cruz returns to Chanel for the Oscar Awards
February 10, 2020
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent Posts
- All winners of the 2020 Oscar Awards
- Óscar 2020: 'Parasites' is the best international film of the year
- Penelope Cruz returns to Chanel for the Oscar Awards
- Parasites achieves Oscar in the shortlist for Best Film
- “Do you want to meet me?”: With daring dynamics, Celia Lora invites her fans to a date
- Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld reveals the latest opening
- The infinite potential of the Dreams editor in the video of the games created by the community
- Joaquin Phoenix ('Joker') remembers his brother in his Oscar 2020 speech and makes us take out the kleenex
Add Comment