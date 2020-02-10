Entertainment

All winners of the 2020 Oscar Awards

February 10, 2020
Lisa Durant
3 Min Read
This year the awards of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of the USA UU. They have come loaded with surprises with awards that have made history. From the recognition as Best Film for Parasites, to the first Oscar to a DCEU film for Joaquin Phoenix, the Laura Dern award and the surprise of seeing Martin Scorsese coming home with empty pockets.

In the following list you can find all the nominated films and in bold we highlight the winners of each category.

Best film

  • Joker
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Story of a marriage
  • 1917
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood
  • the Irish
  • Parasites
  • Le Mans' 66
  • Little Women

Best director

  • Martin Scorsese by The Irish
  • Todd Phillips by Joker
  • Sam Mendes by 1917
  • Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Bong Joon Ho by Parasites

Best production desasapland

  • the Irish
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood
  • Parasites

Best photography

  • the Irish
  • Joker
  • The lighthouse
  • 1917
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood

Best costumes

  • The Irish – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
  • Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
  • Joker – Mark Bridges
  • Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Best sound mixing

  • Ad astra
  • Le Mans' 66
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood

Original soundtrack

  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Story of a marriage
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Visual effects

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • the Irish
  • The Lion King
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best edition

  • Le Mans' 66
  • the Irish
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Parasites

Makeup and hairdressing

  • The scandal
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • 1917
  • Maleficent: Master of Evil

Best Supporting Actress

  • Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
  • Laura Dern – Story of a marriage
  • Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
  • Blooming Pugh – Little Women
  • Margot Robbie – The Scandal

Best Supporting Actor

  • Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins – The Two Potatoes
  • Al Pacino – The Irish
  • Joe Pesci – The Irish
  • Bradd Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best short documentary

  • In the Absence
  • Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best song

  • I Can't Let You throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
  • (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
  • I'm Standing With You – Breaktrough
  • Into The Unknown – Frozen 2
  • Stand Up – Harriet

Best animated movie

  • How to train your dragon: The hidden world
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

Best animated short

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Hair love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • the Irish
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • The two potatoes

Best Original Screenplay

  • Daggers in the back
  • Story of a marriage
  • 1917
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood
  • Parasites

Best Leading Actor

  • Antonio Banderas
  • Leonardo Dicaprio
  • Adam Driver
  • Joaquin Phoenix
  • Jonathan Pryce

Best Leading Actress

  • Cynthia Erivo
  • Scarlett Johansson
  • Saoirse Ronan
  • Charlize Theron
  • Renée Zellweger

Best documentary

  • American factory
  • The cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • For sama
  • Honeyland

Best international movie

  • Corpus Christi
  • Honeyland
  • The Miserables
  • Pain and glory
  • Parasites

Best fiction short film

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbors' Window
  • Saria
  • To Sister

Best sound editing

  • Le Mans' 66
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
