         All winners in the Goya 2020: list of winners

We have all winners of the 34th edition of the Goya Awards. The ceremony, which Andreu Buenafuente and Silvia Abril have presented again after the success of last year's audience, has left a clear winner: 'Pain and glory'.

The last movie of Pedro Almodovar he was aiming for 16 statuettes and has finished the night with 7 awards, including best film, best direction and best actor, for Antonio Banderas, who has left one of the most exciting speeches of the night after receiving the award in his native Malaga. The star will compete for the Oscar on February 9 with the team of 'Pain and glory' (candidate for best international film).

It could be described as 'loser' to 'While the war lasts' because it was the production that started with the largest number of nominations, 17, and has been defeated in the most prestigious categories, although it would be unfair; the drama of Alejandro Amenábar has risen with 5 awards. It ends as the second most awarded movie of the night, followed by 'What burns', 'Outdoor' and 'The infinite trench', with 2 "big heads" each.

Below we review the full list of winners of the Goya 2020:

Best film

'Pain and glory' (WINNER)

'Outdoor'

‘The infinite trench '

'What burns'

‘While the war lasts'

Best address

Pedro Almodóvar —'Pain and Glory '(WINNER)

Aitor Arregui, Jon Garaño and Jose Mari Goenaga —'The infinite trench '

Oliver Laxe – 'What burns'

Alejandro Amenábar – 'While the war lasts'

Best new address

best Actor

Antonio Banderas —'Pain and Glory '(WINNER)

Antonio de la Torre —'The infinite trench '

Karra Elejalde – 'While the war lasts'

Luis Tosar —'Intemperie '

Best actress

Penelope Cruz —'Pain and Glory '

Greta Fernández —'The daughter of a thief '

Belén Cuesta —'The Infinite Trench '(WINNER)

Marta Nieto —'Mother '

Best Supporting Actor

Asier Etxeandia —'Pain and Glory '

Leonardo Sbaraglia —'Pain and Glory '

Luis Callejo —'Intemperie '

Eduard Fernández —'While the war lasts' (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actress

Mona Martínez —Adiós'

Natalia de Molina —Adiós'

Julieta Serrano —'Pain and glory '(WINNER)

Nathalie Poza – 'While the war lasts'

Best Revelation Actor

Nacho Sánchez – 'Seventeen'

Vicente Vergara —'The Infinite Trench '

Santi Prego – 'While the war lasts'

Enric Auquer —'Who kills iron '(WINNER)

Best Revelation Actress

Pilar Gómez —Adiós'

Carmen Arrufat —'Innocence '

Benedicta Sánchez —'What burns' (WINNER)

Ainhoa ​​Santamaría – 'While the war lasts'

Best Original Screenplay

'Pain and glory' (WINNER)

'The hole'

'The infinite trench'

'While the war lasts'

Best Adapted Screenplay

'Buñuel in the turtle labyrinth'

'Weathering' (WINNER)

'Mother'

'Advantages of traveling by train'

Best photography direction

'Pain and glory'

'The infinite trench'

'What burns' (WINNER)

'While the war lasts'

Best assembly

'Pain and glory' (WINNER)

'The infinite trench'

'Mother'

'While the war lasts'

Best artistic direction

'Pain and glory'

'The infinite trench'

'While the war lasts' (WINNER)

'Advantages of traveling by train'

Best costume design

'Pain and glory'

'The infinite trench'

'While the war lasts' (WINNER)

'Paradise Hills'

Best makeup and hairdresser

'Pain and glory'

'The infinite trench'

'While the war lasts' (WINNER)

'Advantages of traveling by train'

Best production direction

'Pain and glory'

'Outdoor'

'The infinite trench'

'While the war lasts' (WINNER)

Better special effects

Best sound

'Pain and glory'

'The infinite trench' (WINNER)

'While the war lasts'

'Who kills iron'

Best Original Music

'Buñuel in the turtle labyrinth'

'Pain and glory' (WINNER)

'The infinite trench'

'While the war lasts'

Best Original Song

'Weathering' (WINNER)

'Klaus'

'The innocence'

'The night of the two moons'

Best documentary film

'Ara Malikian, a life between the ropes' (WINNER)

'Self Portrait'

'Picture'

'Stories of our cinema'

Best animated movie

Best European movie

Best Latin American film

Best fiction short film

'The swimmer'

'Foreigner'

'Maras'

'Suc de Síndria' (WINNER)

'Xiao Xian'

Best documentary short film

'2001, flashes in the dark'

'Hell'

'The European dream: Serbia'

'Our life as refugee children in Europe' (WINNER)

Best animated short film

'The tree of lost weapons'

'Homomaquia'

'Madrid 2120' (WINNER)

'Die'

Goya of Honor