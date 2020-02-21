All we know about After hours the new song and album of The Weeknd which will be released in March

Share it:

We finally have a date. The new album by The Weeknd, After hours, will be released on March 20. To communicate it is the singer himself via social. On the Instagram profile of The Weeknd the cover of the new album appeared, a bit creepy in reality, followed by the launch of the title track of the CD, a few hours later. In the same Instagram post, The Weeknd reveals that After hours it is the third track extracted from the album of the same name. The singles previously released have been Heartless is Blinding Lights. Small spoiler, the After hours text it talks about a badly ended relationship and a broken heart. Any reference to the on-off story of The Weeknd and Bella Hadid, should we consider it purely random?

After hours is the new single from The Weeknd which anticipates the release of the homonymous album

4 years have passed since the release of Starboy and finally The Weekend, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, come back with a new album, After hours. On the Instagram profile of The Weeknd, a series of posts appeared that announced thenew album release on March 20 and the launch of the disc title track. On the cover of The Weeknd, After hours, you can see the close-up of the Canadian singer with a bloody face and a somewhat … disturbing smile. This grotesque almost jokerian image, which we had already seen in the video of Blinding Lights, suggests that the 27-year-old from Toronto has returned to the somewhat darker sounds he had accustomed us to at the beginning of his career. So let's get ready to hear its pop / r’n’b sounds become a little deeper and darker as we can already hear them in title track After hours.

And we want to talk about the After Hours text by The Weeknd? The song deals with the theme of a failed relationship, which ended with a broken heart and for this reason the singer looks for a way to apologize and reconcile. We think it is a reference to relationship between The Weeknd and Bella Hadid. What do you think?

I'm fallin 'into new (Oh, oh)

Without you goin 'smooth (Fallin' in)

'Cause my heart belongs to you

I'll risk it all for you

I won't just leave

This time, I'll never leave

I wanna share babies

Protection, we won't need

Your body next to me

Is just a memory

Translation

I'm falling into something new (oh, oh)

Without you it's not easy (falling inside)

Because my heart belongs to you

I risk everything for you

I will not simply go

This time, I will never leave

I want to share kids

Protection, we won't need

Your body next to me

It's just a memory

The After Hours text he then goes on to describe a painful situation. Even if she has a floor full of girls, her thoughts are always turned to her ex, who now can only have in her dreams.

My darkest hours

Girl, I felt so alone inside of this crowded room

Different girls on the floor, distractin 'my thoughts of you

I turned into the man I used to be, to be

Put myself to sleep

Just so I can get closer to you inside my dreams

Didn't wanna wake up 'less you were beside me

I just wanted to call you and say, and say

Translation

My darkest hours

Girl, I felt so lonely inside this crowded room

Several girls on the floor distract my thoughts about you

I turned into the man I was, I was

Going to sleep

Only in this way can I get close to you in my dreams

I didn't want to wake up except beside me

I just wanted to call you, say and say

Then came the apology for breaking her heart and that she would do anything to get her back with him.

Oh, baby

Where are you now when I need you most?

I'd give it all just to hold you close

Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart

Translation

Oh baby

Where are you now when I need you most?

I'd give it all up just to keep you close

Sorry if I broke your heart, my heart

Was a song and a refrain of apology really enough to get the ex back? Apparently yes, since the latest gossip gives The Weeknd and Bella Hadid together again. And at this point we have no more doubts than After hours by The Weeknd you are talking about one of the umpteenth breaks between him and the model.

