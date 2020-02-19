All we aspire for in love is to live this momentary event at the Jonas Brothers concert

Share it:

In case you did not know, at the Barcelona concert of the Jonas Brothers there was a hand request among the public and we continue to fibrillate.

Here you have a review of the best moments of the show in Madrid.

It's been a few days since the Hermanos Jonas they gave their two amazing concerts in Spain And, let's face it, we still haven't got over it. And is not for less! The brothers took the stage to interpret the best songs of their discography and give us a lot of nostalgic moments that we will never forget. But it is that, in addition, with the momentazo happened in the show of the City Condal … this no longer has solution. You don't know what we're talking about? From the hand request that was between a couple of spectators. We contextualize.

With the Palau Sant Jordi to burst and Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas performing the romantic song ‘Lovebug’Suddenly a circle opened in the front rows of the public. There, a boy began to draw posters and then kneel with a ring in his hand in front of his girlfriend. What if we continue to fibrillate? Evidently. Like you will too when you see the video of the moment.

This was the hand request of the concert in Barcelona by Jonas Brothers

This is definitely everything we aspire for in love. Please, suitors who are willing to ask us to marry us during a Jonas Brothers concert, let them pass!