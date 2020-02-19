Entertainment

All we aspire for in love is to live this momentary event at the Jonas Brothers concert

February 19, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Jonas Brothers Barcelona asked for hand

Mariano RegidorGetty Images

  • In case you did not know, at the Barcelona concert of the Jonas Brothers there was a hand request among the public and we continue to fibrillate.
  • Here you have a review of the best moments of the show in Madrid.

    It's been a few days since the Hermanos Jonas they gave their two amazing concerts in Spain And, let's face it, we still haven't got over it. And is not for less! The brothers took the stage to interpret the best songs of their discography and give us a lot of nostalgic moments that we will never forget. But it is that, in addition, with the momentazo happened in the show of the City Condal … this no longer has solution. You don't know what we're talking about? From the hand request that was between a couple of spectators. We contextualize.

    With the Palau Sant Jordi to burst and Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas performing the romantic song ‘Lovebug’Suddenly a circle opened in the front rows of the public. There, a boy began to draw posters and then kneel with a ring in his hand in front of his girlfriend. What if we continue to fibrillate? Evidently. Like you will too when you see the video of the moment.

    This was the hand request of the concert in Barcelona by Jonas Brothers

    This is definitely everything we aspire for in love. Please, suitors who are willing to ask us to marry us during a Jonas Brothers concert, let them pass!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.