All the winning movies you can watch on Netflix, Filmin and Movistar +

February 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
4 Min Read
Just a few hours ago the winners of the 92nd edition of the Oscar awards in which 'Parasites' made history. Surely many of you had already updated with the candidates before the beginning of the gala, but I imagine that not everyone gave you time to see them all.

Next we will review the winning films of some Oscar in the edition held in 2020 that can already be seen online, either through streaming platforms such as Movistar, Netflix and Filmin or available online, either free of charge or through a purchase and / or rental.

'American Factory'

American factory

One of the few awards Netflix won was thanks to this documentary by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert about a factory reopened in the United States after the purchase by a Chinese tycoon and how is the clash between two models.

1 Oscar: documentary film

Available in: Netflix

'Once upon a time in Hollywood'

Hollywood

The ninth feature film by Quentin Tarantino was one of the films with the highest number of nominations, since its crossing between a tribute to an era, love letter to Hollywood and personal rereading has conquered a multitude of voters.

2 Oscar: Supporting actor and production design

Available in: Movistar

To buy / rent: Rakuten, Microsoft and Itunes

Criticism in Espinof


'Hair Love'

'Hair Love'

Hair love

A short film by Matthew A. Cherry that deals with the first time an African-American father helps his daughter comb her hair, something that won't be as easy as it might seem to be.

1 Oscar: animated short

Available on: YouTube

'Story of a marriage'

Marriage

Noah Baumbach's second movie for Netflix that at the beginning of the race looked like he was going to win several prizes but that finally doesn't seem to have liked voters so much.

1 Oscar: Supporting Actress

Available in: Netflix

Criticism in Espinof

'Joker'

The great sensation at the box office of the year, because Warner granted him a much more modest budget than usual in DC productions so that the public would fall after the interpretation of Joaquin Phoenix.

READ:  'The Gentlemen' Gets its Release Date In January

2 Oscar: actor and soundtrack

Available in: Movistar

To buy: iTunes and Rakuten

Criticism in Espinof

'Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)'

Skateboard

Carol Dysinger documentary short film about a girl who is learning to write and skate in Kabul.

1 Oscar: short documentary

Available in: Vimeo


'Parasites'

'Parasites'

The film that has made history by becoming the first non-English non-English film that is made with the jackpot of the night. Bong Joon-ho has conquered the world with this unique genre crossing full of surprises.

Available in: Filmin (as of February 14)

Criticism in Espinof

'Rocketman'

Rocketman

Elton John's biopic is not one of those examples of titles that mimic the success of other similar productions – in this case it would be 'Bohemian Rhapsody' – as it chooses to approach the figure of its protagonist in another way thanks to the great work of Taron Egerton.

1 nomination: song

Available in: Movistar

To rent / buy: Microsoft, Rakuten and iTunes

Criticism in Espinof

'The Neighbors Window'

Window

It tells the story of how a woman's children change after the arrival of new neighbors in the house opposite theirs. Written and directed by Marshall Curry.

1 Oscar: short in real action

Available on: YouTube and Vimeo

'Toy Story 4'

Story4

Fourth installment of one of the most popular franchises of all time. It tells about the reunion between Woody and Bo Peep and how that will lead to the life of the former changing forever.

1 Oscar: animated film

Available in: Movistar

To rent / buy: Microsoft, Rakuten, iTunes and Google Play

Criticism in Espinof

