All the winners of the 2020 Golden Globes that you can see on Netflix, Movistar +, HBO, Amazon and other VOD

January 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
We continue with the hangover of the Golden Globes 2020 and, surely, some of the award-winning films and series has aroused your curiosity. In the era of streaming platforms, it's getting easier to get on the sofa in the house and, at the click of a button, we get to see anything.

That's why in Espinof let's review where to watch on Netflix, Movistar +, HBO, Prime Video and other video platforms on demand the films and series that have won in the Golden Globes.


'Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood' (Best Comedic Movie; Best Screenplay; Best Supporting Actor)

It has been one of the winners of the night and can already be seen in the rental modality of several platforms. Quentin Tarantino tells a buddy movie set in the mecca of cinema. Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio star.

'Rocketman' (Best Comedy / Musical Actor; Best Song)

Elton John's biopic has finished the night with two awards. One to best song by (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again and the other to Taron Egerton as its protagonist.

'Story of a marriage' (best supporting actress)

Laura Dern earned the new Noah Baumbach movie the only film award Netflix has taken. Dern is huge in her role as a lawyer for the character played by Scarlett Johanson in this drama about a divorce.

'Succession' (Best Drama Series; Best Drama TV Actor)

With the magnificent consideration that season 2 of the HBO drama has had, the odd thing would have been that had not won one of the main awards of the night. Created by Jesse Armstrong, in the series we follow a family of billionaires and their "dramas" to keep their emporium afloat.

'Fleabag' (Best Comic Series; Best Comedy Actress)

The two golden comedy balloons by Phoebe Waller-Bridge close a golden year for season 2 of one of the best series of the decade. Tronchante acid and brimming with genius.

'The Crown' (best drama TV actress)

Although he has known little, Olivia Colman has given Netflix his only television award thanks to his immense role as Queen Elizabeth II in season 3 of 'The Crown'.

'Ramy' (Best TV Comedy Actor)

One of the few surprises of the night has been the award (deserved, on the other hand) to Ramy Youssef as the main actor of 'Ramy', his own semi-autobiographical comedy. Throughout ten episodes, the comedian tells us what it is like to be a young Muslim practitioner in New Jersey.

'Chernobyl' (Best miniseries; best supporting actor)

The best miniseries of the year, at least the best of those that were nominated, could not go empty. Stellan Skarsgard opened the scoring for HBO and then get the prize for best miniseries for his suffocatingly realistic account of the Chernobyl nuclear catastrophe.

'The highest voice' (Best miniseries actor)

I already said in the forecast post that, with what a radical transformation likes in the awards, it had to be that Russell Crowe did not take the Golden Globe for his role of Roger Aisles in the miniseries that follows the rise of one of the great magnates of informative television.

'Fosse / Verdon' (Best Drama Actress)

Michelle Williams took the stage and delivered one of the most memorable speeches of the night to thank the Golden Globe for his role as Gwen Verdon in 'Fosse / Verdon', a biopic solvent in which it is absolutely spectacular.

'The Act' (Best Supporting Actress on TV)

Finally we find 'The Act', the magnificent anthology of Nick Antosca based on real events in which Patricia Arquette (awarded as best supporting actress) plays a mother with Munchausen syndrome.

