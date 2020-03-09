Entertainment

All the winners of the 14th Seiyu Awards, the prizes awarded to the best voice actors of 2019

March 9, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Yesterday the winners of the prestigious ones were announced Seiyu Awards, the prizes awarded to best Japanese voice actors of 2019 in the animated entertainment sector. This is a very important recognition for the artists, and the two first placed were the voice actors of Tanjiro Kamado is Kaguya Shinomiya.

The ceremony was supposed to be held in a theater, but following the problem related to the spread of Coronavirus, the organization decided to suspend the event and announce the winners via the radio program. Chou! A&G web. Below you can read the names of the first classified.

  • Best voice actor: Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)
  • Best voice actress: Aoi Koga (Kaguya Shinomiya in Kaguya-sama: Love is War)
  • Rookie Actor Award (awarded to the five best beginner voice actors): Takeo Otsuka (Ryusei Midorigaoka in Dimension High School), Gakuto Kajiwara (Shinra Kusakabe in Fire Force), Kotaro Daigo (Hodaka Morishima in Weathering With You), Katsumi Fukuhara (Yukiya Araki in W'z), Shogo Yano (Mafuyu Sato in Given)
  • Rookie Actress Award: Madoka Asahina (Asumi Kominami in We Never Learn), Miho Okasaki (Teruko in Demon Slayer: Kimestu no Yaiba), Miyuri Shimabukuro (Carole Stanley in Carole & Tuesday), Sayumi Suzushiro (Uruka Takemoto in We Never Learn), Ai Fairouz (Hibiki Sakura in How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?), Nana Mori (Hina Amano in Weathering With You)
  • Best Cast: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Special prize also for Pierrot study, awarded because of the fortieth anniversary of the animation studio.

And what do you say? Do you agree with the choice of the jury? Let us know with a comment! In case you want more information on the two first classified instead, we recommend you take a look at the latest on Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2 and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.