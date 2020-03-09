All the winners of the 14th Seiyu Awards, the prizes awarded to the best voice actors of 2019

Share it:

Yesterday the winners of the prestigious ones were announced Seiyu Awards, the prizes awarded to best Japanese voice actors of 2019 in the animated entertainment sector. This is a very important recognition for the artists, and the two first placed were the voice actors of Tanjiro Kamado is Kaguya Shinomiya.

The ceremony was supposed to be held in a theater, but following the problem related to the spread of Coronavirus, the organization decided to suspend the event and announce the winners via the radio program. Chou! A&G web. Below you can read the names of the first classified.

Best voice actor: Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

(Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) Best voice actress: Aoi Koga (Kaguya Shinomiya in Kaguya-sama: Love is War)

(Kaguya Shinomiya in Kaguya-sama: Love is War) Rookie Actor Award (awarded to the five best beginner voice actors): Takeo Otsuka (Ryusei Midorigaoka in Dimension High School), Gakuto Kajiwara (Shinra Kusakabe in Fire Force), Kotaro Daigo (Hodaka Morishima in Weathering With You), Katsumi Fukuhara (Yukiya Araki in W'z), Shogo Yano (Mafuyu Sato in Given)

(Ryusei Midorigaoka in Dimension High School), (Shinra Kusakabe in Fire Force), (Hodaka Morishima in Weathering With You), (Yukiya Araki in W'z), (Mafuyu Sato in Given) Rookie Actress Award: Madoka Asahina (Asumi Kominami in We Never Learn), Miho Okasaki (Teruko in Demon Slayer: Kimestu no Yaiba), Miyuri Shimabukuro (Carole Stanley in Carole & Tuesday), Sayumi Suzushiro (Uruka Takemoto in We Never Learn), Ai Fairouz (Hibiki Sakura in How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?), Nana Mori (Hina Amano in Weathering With You)

(Asumi Kominami in We Never Learn), (Teruko in Demon Slayer: Kimestu no Yaiba), (Carole Stanley in Carole & Tuesday), (Uruka Takemoto in We Never Learn), (Hibiki Sakura in How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?), (Hina Amano in Weathering With You) Best Cast: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Special prize also for Pierrot study, awarded because of the fortieth anniversary of the animation studio.

And what do you say? Do you agree with the choice of the jury? Let us know with a comment! In case you want more information on the two first classified instead, we recommend you take a look at the latest on Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2 and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train.