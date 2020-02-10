         All the winners in the Oscar 2020: list of winners

Share it:

The 92nd edition of the Oscar Awards continues and we already know a good number of winners. Then we leave the list of nominees, in update, and the awards that have already been delivered:

Best film:

Best address:

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irish

Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho – Parasites

Best Leading Actress:

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Story of a marriage

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – The Scandal (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Best Leading Actor:

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Story of a marriage

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Potatoes

Best Supporting Actress:

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Story of a marriage (WINNER)

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – The Scandal (Bombshell)

Best Supporting Actor:

Tom Hanks – An extraordinary friend (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Potatoes

Al Pacino – The Irish

Joe Pesci – The Irish

Brad Pitt – Once upon a time in Hollywood (WINNER)

Best Original Screenplay:

Best adapted script:

Steven Zaillian – The Irish

Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit (WINNER)

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker

Greta Gerwig – Little Women

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Best international movie:

Best animated movie:

Best photography:

Rodrigo Prieto – The Irish

Lawrence Sher – Joker

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins – 1917 (WINNER)

Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best soundtrack:

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Alexandre Desplat – Little Women

Randy Newman – Story of a marriage

Thomas Newman – 1917

John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Original Song:

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman

I'm Standing With You – Beyond Hope (Breakthrough)

Into the Unknown – Frozen 2

Stand Up – Harriet

Best assembly:

Le Mans '66 (Ford v Ferrari) – (WINNER)

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasites

Best sound mix:

Ad astra

Le Mans '66 (Ford v Ferrari)

Joker

1917 (WINNER)

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Best sound montage:

Le Mans '66 (Ford v Ferrari) – (WINNER)

Joker

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best documentary:

American Factory (WINNER)

The Edge of Democracy

The cave

For sama

Honeyland

Best documentary short film:

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – (WINNER)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best fiction short film, real action:

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors ’Window (WINNER)

Saria

To Sister

Best animated short film:

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love (WINNER)

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Better visual effects:

Best costumes:

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women (WINNER)

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Best production design:

1917

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Once upon a time in … Hollywood (WINNER)

Parasites

Best makeup and hairdresser:

Throughout the night we will be publishing articles about the winners and at the end of the gala our chronicle with the highlights. Meanwhile, what do you think of the ceremony and the winners? Are your bets being fulfilled?