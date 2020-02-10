         All the winners in the Oscar 2020: list of winners

The 92nd edition of the Oscar Awards continues and we already know a good number of winners. Then we leave the list of nominees, in update, and the awards that have already been delivered:
Best film:
Best address:
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Todd Phillips – Joker
- Martin Scorsese – The Irish
- Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time in … Hollywood
- Bong Joon-ho – Parasites
Best Leading Actress:
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Story of a marriage
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – The Scandal (Bombshell)
- Renée Zellweger – Judy
Best Leading Actor:
- Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Story of a marriage
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Potatoes
Best Supporting Actress:
- Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern – Story of a marriage (WINNER)
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh – Little Women
- Margot Robbie – The Scandal (Bombshell)
Best Supporting Actor:
- Tom Hanks – An extraordinary friend (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Potatoes
- Al Pacino – The Irish
- Joe Pesci – The Irish
- Brad Pitt – Once upon a time in Hollywood (WINNER)
Best Original Screenplay:
Best adapted script:
- Steven Zaillian – The Irish
- Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit (WINNER)
- Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker
- Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Best international movie:
Best animated movie:
Best photography:
- Rodrigo Prieto – The Irish
- Lawrence Sher – Joker
- Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
- Roger Deakins – 1917 (WINNER)
- Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best soundtrack:
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
- Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
- Randy Newman – Story of a marriage
- Thomas Newman – 1917
- John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Original Song:
- I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
- (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
- I'm Standing With You – Beyond Hope (Breakthrough)
- Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
- Stand Up – Harriet
Best assembly:
- Le Mans '66 (Ford v Ferrari) – (WINNER)
- the Irish
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasites
Best sound mix:
- Ad astra
- Le Mans '66 (Ford v Ferrari)
- Joker
- 1917 (WINNER)
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
Best sound montage:
- Le Mans '66 (Ford v Ferrari) – (WINNER)
- Joker
- 1917
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best documentary:
- American Factory (WINNER)
- The Edge of Democracy
- The cave
- For sama
- Honeyland
Best documentary short film:
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – (WINNER)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best fiction short film, real action:
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors ’Window (WINNER)
- Saria
- To Sister
Best animated short film:
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love (WINNER)
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Better visual effects:
Best costumes:
- the Irish
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women (WINNER)
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
Best production design:
- 1917
- the Irish
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once upon a time in … Hollywood (WINNER)
- Parasites
Best makeup and hairdresser:
Throughout the night we will be publishing articles about the winners and at the end of the gala our chronicle with the highlights. Meanwhile, what do you think of the ceremony and the winners? Are your bets being fulfilled?
