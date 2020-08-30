all the ties of the Netflix series with the Karate Kid saga

Share it:

The Cobra Kai trailer marked the arrival of the Karate Kid sequel series on Netflix, but as it relates to the well-known film saga based on martial arts?

Cobra Kai’s story is a direct sequel to Karate Kid, even if this time we follow the events from the point of view of the archenemy of Daniel LaRusso, or Johnny Lawrence. 34 years have passed since the meeting between the two and Lawrence is forced to live in a tiny apartment, a hold a grudge against the defeat suffered and for his shipwrecked career. These premises open the door to a further meeting between the two and lead to the search for redemption by the former blond bully (who will return to karate as a teacher).

Being inspired by a cult of the 80s the authors have tried to recreate that atmosphere, devoid of amazing visual effects, but full of poetry for those who lived the film productions of those years. A simple but still effective visual system.

The main actors are back William Zabka e Ralph Macchio, and with them the characters who made them famous. In this case, these are evolved versions consistent with what was seen in the original films. John Lawrence grew up with the awareness that the world does not give you what you want and that it is often others who win: this is why his teaching system is bad, he is hard on his students and he does not delude them with false hopes. He deeply hates Daniel, who in the meantime has become a successful car salesman, always available to others.

A myriad of references

As expected, they were included many small fanservice details which certainly have not escaped the fans. They range from the initial flashback that brings us back to the All Valley combat, to the Cobra Kai code recited by the protagonist. Could not miss the reference to celebrate phrase “Give the wax, remove the wax “: unlike Master Myiagi, Lawrence claims he doesn’t give a damn about his students’ cleaning techniques. Daniel uses the same methods of concentration taught to him by his teacher and throughout the series we will also witness the return of some key characters.

Have you already seen the series? Will you get it back on Netflix? We remind you that the third season will be released in 2021meanwhile, Zabka talked about Johnny’s change from Karate Kid.