All the terror we will see in 2020

one
'WARREN RECORD: OBLIGATED BY THE DEMON'
Director: Michael Chaves
Distribution: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson
Synopsis: Third installment of the The Conjuring franchise.
Fpremiere: September 11, 2020.
two
'THE CURSE' (THE GRUDGE)
Director: Nicolas Pesce
Repartum: Andrea Riseborough, John Cho, Demian Bichir, Lin Shaye, Betty Gilpin, William Sadler, Jacki Weaver
Synopsis: The film will introduce us to the story of an abandoned house where a tormented ghost punishes all who enter with a painful death.
Release date: January 1, 2020.
3
'THE LIGHTHOUSE'
Director: Robert Eggers
Distribution: Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson
Synopsis: Set in the late 19th century, it tells the story of two lighthouse keepers who work together on a mysterious lost island of New England.
Release date: January 10, 2020.
4
'MALASAÑA 32'
Director: Albert Painted
Distribution: Begoña Vargas, Iván Marcos, Bea Segura, Sergio Castellanos, José Luis de Madariaga
Synopsis: Manolo and Candela settle in the Madrid neighborhood of Malasaña, with their three children and grandfather Fermín. They leave the town behind in search of the prosperity that seems to offer them the capital of a country that is in full transition. But there is something that the Olmedo family does not know: in the house they have bought, they are not alone …
Release date: January 17, 2020.
5
'UNDERWATER'
Director: William Eubank
Distribution: Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, Mamoudou Athie, John Gallagher Jr., Gunner Wright
Synopsis: When an earthquake leaves its underground laboratory devastated, 11 km. deep, a group of researchers must return to the surface if they want to save their lives.
Release date: January 31, 2020.
6
'COUNTDOWN. THE TIME OF YOUR DEATH '
Director: Justin Dec
Distribution: Elizabeth Lail, Peter Facinelli, Anne Winters, Charlie McDermott, Talitha Bateman, Tom Segura
Synopsis: Quinn, a young nurse, downloads an application for the mobile called 'Countdown', which can predict the exact moment at which a person will die. At that moment he discovers that she only has three days to live. Over time playing against him and after being chased by an unknown person, he will try desperately to outwit fate before time runs out.
Release date: 2020 (no date for now)
7
'FANTASY ISLAND'
Director: Jeff Wadlow
Repartum: Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Michael Rooker, Lucy Hale, Kim Coates, Portia Doubleday, Ryan Hansen
Synopsis: The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes dreams come true for the lucky guests who come to his luxurious and remote tropical resort. However, their fantasies will become nightmares, and the guests must solve the mystery that hides the island in order to escape with life .. Adaptation in terror tone of the famous TV show of the 70s set in a resort located in a Magic Island.
Release date: February 14, 2020.
8
'THE INVISIBLE MAN'
Director: Leigh whannell
Distribution: Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Aldis Hodge, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Zara Michales
Synopsis: Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) remakes her life after receiving the news that her ex-boyfriend, a hardened abuser, has passed away. However, his sanity begins to falter when he begins to be certain that he is still alive.
Fpremiere: February 28, 2020.
9
'A QUIET PLACE 2'
Director: John Krasinski
Distribution: Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Brian Tyree Henry, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds
Sinopsis: The sequel will begin right after the events of 'A quiet place', with Evelyn Abbott and her children, Regan, Marcus and the newborn baby, willing to face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their struggle for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, the family will quickly realize that creatures that hunt for sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sandy path.
Release date: March 20, 2020.
10
'RUN SWEETHEART RUN'
Director: Shana Feste
Distribution: Ella Balinska, Pilou Asbæk, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Jess Gabor, Betsy Brandt, Clark Gregg, Aml Ameen, Brandon Keener
Sinopsis: The film tells the story of a woman (Ella Balinska), whose first date with a man becomes violent, having to get home through Los Angeles while the man (Pilou Asbaek) chases her.
Release date: 2020
eleven
'THE NEW MUTANTS'
Director: Josh Boone
Distribution: Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Rosario Dawson, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Antonio Banderas
Synopsis: The story focuses on the New Mutants, a group of mutants formed by the first graduates at the Charles Xavier school.
Fpremiere: April 3, 2020.
13
'ANOTHER TWIST'
Director: Floria Sigismondi
Distribution: Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince, Niall Greig Fulton, Denna Thomsen
Synopsis: A young governess is hired by a man who has become the guardian of his nephews after the death of his parents. Modern adaptation of the work of Henry James, "The Turn of the Screw".
Fpremiere: 17 April 2020.
14
'GRETEL AND HANSEL'
Director: Oz Perkins
Distribution: Sophia Lillis, Ian Kenny, Charles Babalola, Alice Krige, Abdul Alshareef, Jessica De Gouw, Samuel Leakey
Synopsis: In Bavaria, at the beginning of the 14th century, Gretel and Hansel, aged 13 and 12 respectively, live in the most absolute misery. His father died years ago and his mother is now married to an evil man. Due to the lack of resources and the growing fear of their stepfather, Gretel and Hansel decide to flee the town in search of a better future. In the forest they meet several people who, one way or another, try to take advantage of them. Fleeing from each other, they meet a friendly hunter who finally tells them which is the safe way to go. Thus, the two brothers arrive at the cabin of Holda, a nice woman who decides to welcome them. At first they enjoy the abundance of food and games, but soon realize something does not just fit. What Gretel and Hansel cannot imagine is that in that cabin they will have to face their worst fears if they want to survive.
Release date: April 17, 2020.
fifteen
'ESCAPE ROOM 2'
Director: Adam Robitel
Repartum: Andrea Riseborough, John Cho, Demian Bichir, Lin Shaye, Betty Gilpin, William Sadler, Jacki Weaver
Synopsis: Unknown
Release date: April 17, 2020.
16
'ANTEBELLUM'
Director: Gerard Bush, Christopher Renz
Repartum: Kiersey Clemons, Jena Malone, Janelle Monáe, Jack Huston, Eric Lange, Gabourey Sidibe, Robert Aramayo
Synopsis: Veronica is a successful writer who is caught in a terrifying reality whose mystery must be solved before it is too late.
Fpremiere: April 24, 2020.
17
'WOMEN IN THE WINDOW'
Director: Joe wright
Repartum: Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Fred Hechinger
Synopsis: Dr. Anna Fox, who suffers from agoraphobia, spends her days locked in her New York home, drinking wine while watching old movies and spying on her neighbors. One day, while looking out the window, he sees something happening in front of his house, at the Russell's home, a family that the whole neighborhood takes as a copy …
Fpremiere: May 15, 2020.
18
'CANDYMAN'
Director: Nia DaCosta
Distribution: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris
Synopsis: Remake from the movie 'Candyman'.
Fpremiere: June 12, 2020.
19
'MALIGNANT'
Director: James Wan
Repartum: George Young, Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, Jake Abel, Jacqueline McKenzie, Michole Briana White
Synopsis: Follow two women fleeing from a monster that pursues them.
Fpremiere: August 14, 2020.
twenty
'LAST NIGHT IN SOHO'
Director: Edgar Wright
Distribution: Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Thomasin McKenzie, Synnove Karlsen
Synopsis: Thriller set in London's Soho.
Fpremiere: September 25, 2020.
twenty-one
'HALLOWEEN KILLS'
Director: David Gordon Green
Repartum: Jamie Lee Curtis
Synopsis: Sequel to the 2018 movie, 'Halloween Night'.
Release date: October 16, 2020.
22
'WRONG TURN: THE FOUNDATION'
Director: Mike P. Nelson
Repartum: Charlotte Vega, Emma Dumont, Dylan McTee, Adrian Favela, David Hutchison, Vardaan Arora
Synopsis: A group of friends who go hiking on the Appalachian Trail come face to face with members of a community of mountain dwellers called "The Foundation."
Release date: 2020
2. 3
'FEAR STREET'
Director: Leigh Janiak
Repartum: Gillian Jacobs, Ashley Zukerman, Kiana Madeira
Synopsis: A mysterious murder shakes the city of Shadyside, Ohio. Adaptation of the R.L. Stine.
Release date: 2020
24
'ANTLERS'
Director: Scott Cooper
Distribution: Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane
Synopsis: In Antlers, a small town in Oregon, a teacher (Keri Russel) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, are becoming interested in a mysterious and distant student. As they get to know each other, he discovers that the young man hides a dangerous secret that could have fatal consequences.
Release date: 2020
25
'THE CURSE OF THE WITCHES'
Director: Robert Zemeckis
Distribution: Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock, Angus Wright, Philippe Spall, Simon Manyonda
Synopsis: A seven-year-old boy stars in an adventure series with a group of witches. Adaptation of the book "The Witches", appeared in 1973 and signed by Roald Dahl.
Fpremiere: 2020
26
'YOUNG AND WITCHES'
Director: Zoe Lister-Jones
Distribution: Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone and Zoey Luna
Synopsis: Remake from the movie 'Young and Witches'. Hannah, a high school outcast who befriends Tabby, Lourdes and Frankie, beginning to experiment with witchcraft. The girls will unleash a power that at the beginning is beneficial in their lives, but that will slowly begin to take control in a very negative way. Hannah is the one who will learn more about this power and how much it affects the girl group.
Fpremiere: 2020
