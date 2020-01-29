All the terror we will see in 2020

14

'GRETEL AND HANSEL'

Director: Oz Perkins

Distribution: Sophia Lillis, Ian Kenny, Charles Babalola, Alice Krige, Abdul Alshareef, Jessica De Gouw, Samuel Leakey

Synopsis: In Bavaria, at the beginning of the 14th century, Gretel and Hansel, aged 13 and 12 respectively, live in the most absolute misery. His father died years ago and his mother is now married to an evil man. Due to the lack of resources and the growing fear of their stepfather, Gretel and Hansel decide to flee the town in search of a better future. In the forest they meet several people who, one way or another, try to take advantage of them. Fleeing from each other, they meet a friendly hunter who finally tells them which is the safe way to go. Thus, the two brothers arrive at the cabin of Holda, a nice woman who decides to welcome them. At first they enjoy the abundance of food and games, but soon realize something does not just fit. What Gretel and Hansel cannot imagine is that in that cabin they will have to face their worst fears if they want to survive.

Release date: April 17, 2020.