All the stages of the love story between Albano and Romina Power that tastes of happiness

"Feel in the air there is already, our love song that goes …" the love song is that of Albano and Romina Power. The pair of singers most loved by Italians and beyond, even if they are no longer romantically together (even if we have no certainties), they have an artistic partnership that has lasted for over 30 years and is stronger than ever. From 1974 to today, they have given us songs that are in the history of Italian music like Happiness, It will be, Nostalgia Canaglia and many others. In addition to this, their duets are imbued with pure love (other than Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the Oscars!) Because the two have been husband and wife for a very long time and have formed a family with 4 beautiful children. We will see them as super guests at the Sanremo 2020 Festival and this seems to us an excellent reason to retrace all the stages of the love story between Albano and Romina.

The stages of the love story between Albano and Romina Power

Albano and Romina – 1967

Albano and Romina could not have originated more different. The first born in a peasant family in Cellino San Marco, he left school at 17 and moved to Milan to try the luck that comes with the song In the sun. She, daughter of 2 stars of Hollywood, Tyron Power and Linda Christian, he moved to Italy at 9 years old and at 14 he began his career in music and cinema. The meeting between the two takes place in 1967, when a 24 year old Albano and a sixteen year old Romina, turn together a "musicarello" inspired by the single of the Italian singer. Between the two is love at first sight.

Albano and Romina – 1970

Albano and Romina Power get married on July 26, 1970, despite the contrary opinion of the families. On November 29 of the same year, their first daughter Ylenia Carrisi was born.

Albano and Romina – 1973

The Carrisi family expands: on April 21, Yari is born, the second son of Albano and Romina Power.

Albano and Romina – 1974

Albano and Romina decide to start collaborating together also artistically. They founded the Libra record company and in the following years they will sign national and international successes.

Albano and Romina – 1984

Romina and Albano participate together in the Sanremo Festival and win with the song It will be.

Albano and Romina – 1985

Just on Christmas day the third daughter of the couple was born in Cellino San Marco: Cristel Carrisi.

Albano and Romina – 1987

On June 1 the couple's fourth and last daughter was born: Romina Carrisi.

Albano and Romina – 1991

Albano and Romina return to Sanremo with the song Just married. Here they reach their artistic climax. Songs like Rogue nostalgia, Freedom, Dear my land they become real hits not only in Italy, but in the world. Especially in Russia the duo has a resounding success and this country will play a fundamental role in their career.

Albano and Romina – 1993-1994

The end of 1993 and 1994 represents the most dramatic period of Albano and Romina Power's life. On the night of December 31, 1993, his daughter Ylenia disappears under mysterious circumstances in New Orleans. Nothing will be known about her and death is still presumed, since her body has never been found. Although more than 20 years have passed and many investigations have been launched, this case has never been concluded and the disappearance of Ylenia Carrisi still remains a mystery.

Albano and Romina – 1995

Following the drama that hit the family, Romina decides to abandon the scenes and retire and Albano will present himself in Sanremo the following year.

Albano and Romina – 1997

Despite Romina's withdrawal, the two continue to make a few dates until 1997, the year in which they make their last concert together in Rio De Janeiro.

Albano and Romina -1999

What seemed to be one of the most close-knit and successful couples on the Italian scene, announces the separation. The drama of his daughter Ylenia has certainly influenced to put a strain on the marriage between Albano and Romina. The final divorce sentence comes in 2012.

Albano and Romina – 2013

After the separation, Albano and Romina took completely different paths. Albano remained in Italy starting a relationship with Loredana Lecciso. From this union 2 children were born: Yasmine and Albano jr. Romina has instead returned to live in the United States, a few miles from Los Angeles. In 2013, however, something happens that nobody expected. A Russian impresario organizes 3 evenings in Moscow where Albano and Romina return to perform together. The reunion is highly appreciated and one of these evenings will be recorded and broadcast on Italian TV. It is a boom in listening. This and the enormous affection that the fans show in seeing them still together, at least artistically, lead the two to start a new collaboration. And from the following year they leave for a tour together.

Albano and Romina – 2015

Albano and Romina in 2015 are invited as super guests to Sanremo. It is further confirmation that the Italian public loves them, because their performance has peaked.

Albano and Romina – 2018-2019

The tour that sees Albano and Romina together again continued in 2018 and part of 2019, not only in Italy but also around Europe. Despite a somewhat stormy divorce, the two seem to be back on good terms and the artistic collaboration still works great. On the private sphere, the love story between Albano and Loredana Lecciso seems to have ended, even if the two remained on good terms for the sake of their children. The latest statements on the various newspapers do not clarify the true relationships between the two, also because Romina seems to be involved. Although all the fans hope for a couple's return, no statement has been issued by her or by Albano and for now, there is only the artistic partnership as an officer. Artistic partnership that we can find again on the Ariston stage for Sanremo 2020, where Albano and Romina will also be super guests this year.

