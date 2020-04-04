all the shorts in the Netflix series ordered from worst to best

Share it:

With two names the likes of David Fincher and Tim Miller As top managers and promoters of the project, it was to be expected that 'Love, Death & Robots' would turn the industry of short films, animation and, if they hurry me, streaming, upside down; because the science fiction anthology Netflix has been a real blast in multiple ways.

18 stories of love, death and robots on Netflix

After gobbling up the eighteen pieces that make up the series in one of the four random orders that the VOD platform generates – which started with 'The Sonnie Advantage' -, I have compiled this personal ranking in which you can see ordered from worst to best all the shorts of 'Love, Death & Robots'.

From giant monsters giving cakes to smart yogurts, through vampires, werewolves and astronauts in distress, 'Love, Death & Robots' has given me a journey with the usual ups and downs that all the episodic productions of this cut usually have, but that has ended up being totally priceless.

What are your favorite episodes? Which ones would you banish to the last positions of your private list? Feel free to let us know in the comments, because the debate is served.