All the sex lessons we learned in ‘Sex Education’

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

‘Sex Education’ is a whole kind of sex education and these are the lessons we have learned in the series.

Season 3 of Netflix fiction is already confirmed: everything we know.

With ‘Sex Education’ We have had many orgasms. Not only literal, but also cerebral when seeing the great lessons about sex that have been transmitted throughout the two deliveries that it has been broadcasting (and will surely do in season 3). Proof of this are, for example, the discovery of masturbation by Aimee or the feminist moment on the bus starring the main characters of the cast.

We have compiled all of them in a video so that they also serve you as a learning tool, or for you to ask them in order to make others take them into account.

The importance of condom use.

Otis's party ends with an unexpected ending: he and Ruby go to bed, but they don't remember if they've used a condom. They make the decision to go to the pharmacy for the morning after pill. Its use to prevent pregnancy is as important as the protection against sexual infections. Always wear it or put it on!

Sexual diseases should be treated as one more ailment.

At the Moordale Institute, panic is triggered by an alleged epidemic of chlamydia. The scene is quite funny, with everyone wearing masks, but it is clear the great information about the subject and the irrational shame that these infections have. Remember: they are one more disease.

Labels don't matter: today you may like boys and tomorrow girls.

Adam is not very clear about his sexual identity and, while he masturbates looking at a poster, he fails to know what attracts him most: whether the woman or the man. You don't need to know what you like and that doesn't make you gay, straight or bisexual. The important thing is that you feel comfortable.

Having paraphilia in bed is not strange.

Olivia didn't end up having any: she covered her boyfriend's face out of distrust. But we learned that, nothing that can excite you, sexually should become something abnormal. Whenever you are within the respect and the law, of course.

Sexual intercourse is not just foreign penetration or masturbation.

Since season 1, Lily suffers from vaginismus. When she starts dating Ola, she is not able to provide pleasure to her girlfriend. They end up self-indulging, but in company. Stay with this maxim: every act during intimacy is considered sex.

Knowledge of certain aspects of homosexual relationships: the lavatives.

Anwar does not dare to practice anal sex with his partner because he does not know how to become an enema. In the end, opt for the best option: be honest and inform yourself about the issue. Asking you reach all sides. There will always be someone who can help you.

Normalization of abortion.

In the first season, Maeve decides to submit to this practice, freely and being fully aware of the physical and psychological consequences that can result.

Female masturbation as an element to be happy.

Aimee, as many other people still think, has the belief that the heterosexual is only to please man. This happens until you masturbate and discover how wonderful it is. This practice helps to improve sexual relations and, above all, to gain self-confidence.