All the series and movies that leave Netflix in March 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We say goodbye February leap, March arrives and with all the news that comes to Netflix this month we must leave a place in the platform with a remarkable number of series and movies that leave the service in the next thirty-one days.

In Spain we have a couple of very relevant casualties such as' It. Chapter 1 ', the tape based on the great work of Stephen King will leave the platform in the first week of March along with the Spanish 'Losing the North'.

From the Netflix catalog in Latin America we also find several casualties for just the beginning of the month: films like 'Brave', 'The Protected' and 'Monsters University' will no longer be in catalog on March 1. But let's see all.

Netflix Spain

'By Grace' (1/3)

'Pioneers of African-American cinema' (1/3)

'Danny Says' (1/3)

'Losing the North' (5/3)

'Like God' (5/3)

'Pure Steel' (5/3)

'It' (6/3)

'Our planet' (7/3)

'Metallica: Some Kind of Monster' (9/3)

'Huntik' (3/17)

'SamSam' (3/17)

'The superminihéroes' (3/17)

'Titeuf' (3/17)

'The Garfield Show' (3/17)

'The Adventures of Tintin' (3/17)

'Mary Portas: Secret Shopper' (3/22)

'Fake or fortune?' (3/22)

'Love your garden' (3/22)

'Big Dreams, Small Spaces' (22/3)

'Crossing Lines' (23/3)

Netflix Latin America

March 1st

'Pumping Iron'

'The Mind of a Chef'

'Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland'

'Hot Bot'

'High School of the Dead'

'72 Dangerous Animals: Australia '

'Figaro Pho'

'Monsters University'

'Nise – The Heart of Madness'

'Revelations'

'Ugly'

'Sustainable'

'Hans Zimmer – Live in Prague'

'Deathgrip'

'Ultimate Spider-Man'

'Unbreakable'

'Brave'

'Topa in Junior Express: What season are we going to?'

'Sydney White'

'Tip the Mouse'

'Touched with Fire'

'Velvet'

'Odile'

'Property Brothers'

'High School of the Dead. OVA '

'Monster House'

'Big Hero 6'

'The thin yellow line'

'The Physician'

'Live and Maddie'

'Sex and the City: The Movie'

'Brain Games'

'A Cinderella story'

'A Perfect Murder'

'Getaway'

'Mad Max'

'Justice League: Cosmic Clash'

'Big Daddy'

'Alice in Wonderland'

'Lost in Space'

'Django Unchained'

'The Fugitive'

'The Amazing Spider-Man'

'US Marshals'

'Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken'

'Seven Years in Tibet'

'Son of the Mask'

'Signs'

'Seabiscuit'

'Bad Boys'

'Mean Girls'

'School of Rock'

'Area 51'

Rest of march

'For Grace' (2/3)

'Danny Says' (2/3)

'I Am Me!' (3/3)

'Hidalgo' (4/3)

'The Lost Honor of Christopher Jefferies' (5/3)

'Metallica: Some Kind of Monster' (10/3)

'Ezel' (3/15)

'Kurt Seyit and Sura' (3/15)

'Kacak' (3/15)

'The Minimighty Kids' (18/3)

'Juana Brava' (20/3)

'The Substitute' (20/3)

'Monty Don's French Gardens' (23/3)

'Big Dreams Small Spaces' (23/3)

'Fake or Fortune?' (3/23)

'Monty Don's Italian Gardens' (23/3)

'Love Your Garden' (23/3)

'Mary Portas: Secret Shopper' (23/3)

'Witch Hunt' (3/26)

Note: This list is provisional and may be altered throughout the month. We will update as we get to know lower