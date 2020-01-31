All the series and movies that leave Netflix in February 2020

Share it:

We say goodbye … or we are saying goodbye to the month of January and with him comes a leap month of February with many television news… and the occasional absence. The catalogs are volatile and changing and for licensing issues some series and movies have to go at least temporarily.

So once again we are going to review all the series and movies that will leave Netflix in the month of February 2020 in both Spain and Latin America.

Netflix Spain

Netflix Latin America

February 1st

'Chauthi Koot'

'I am Sun Mu'

'The Hurt Busine $$'

'Thor: The Dark World'

'Gun Runners'

'Highly Strung'

'Guardians of the Galaxy'

'Before the Flood'

'How the Beatles Changed the World'

'My Bakery in Brooklyn'

'78 / 52 '

'Elena of Avalor'

'The Tigger Movie'

'Mexico Design by ELLE'

'Meet the Robinsons'

'The Pacifier'

'Star Wars Rebels'

'Path'

'Death at a Funeral'

'King Arthur'

'Knight of Cups'

'The Stepfather'

'Friday'

'Mr. Right '

'Chimpanzee'

'Jonas Brothers: The concert experience'

'Ducktales: Woo-oo'

'Coyote Ugly'

'Machine Gun Preacher'

'Ultraviolet'

'The Good Dinosaur'

'Pacific Rim'

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

'Pineapple Express'

'Salt'

'The Witches'

'Torque'

'Something's Gotta Give'

'The Count of Monte Cristo'

'A Man Apart'

'The Other Guys'

'Requiem for a Dream'

'Failure to Lunch'

'Mean Girls 2'

'Equity'

Rest of February

'Remember' (2/2)

'Batman: Bad Blood' (2/2)

'Gone in 60 Seconds' (4/2)

'Plan B' (5/2)

'Magnolia' (5/2)

'Geronimo Stilton' (7/2)

'The ship' (10/2)

'Shrek's Swamp Stories' (16/2)

'Bates Motel' (20/2)

'The boarding school' (2/25)

Note: This listing is provisional. In the coming weeks we will be updating with the series and movies that we know.