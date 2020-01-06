all the red carpet looks

Share it:

Every year as soon as the new calendar begins (with the grapes almost in the mouth) The international awards season kicks off with one of the most anticipated great shows in the world of cinema and television: the Golden Globes. These awards granted by the HFPA (Association of the Foreign Press of Hollywood), always gather a large number of stars and serve as a prelude to see what is to come a month later in the delivery of the Oscars (this year will be the 9 February). Who has all the ballots of being the actress of the year? And the best movie? The most successful director?

Today one of the most important red carpets of the year has been celebrated and, as expected, it has not disappointed. There have been many surprises with the most spectacular, striking, sophisticated and elegant looks. Some of the most anticipated celebrities to make their stellar appearance before the cameras of the photographers were Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron or Renée Zellweger, all of them nominated in the category of Best Drama Actress. Among the nominees in the same category but in comedy or musical we were dying to see Ana de Armas for being the first time you step on this red carpet and also opting for an award. Laura Dern, Jennifer Lopez or Margot Robbie They could also take home a prize as best supporting actresses. Already on the television part, Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Nicole Kidman or Reese Witherspoon They were some of the actresses we were looking forward to. Their styles have been the most varied and have certainly given a great start to the season of galas and awards. We review the entire red carpet. Do not miss it.