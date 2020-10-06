All the reactions of the cast to the cancellation of the series

In the past few hours it was announced that the fourth season of Glow will not be made, despite a first renewal in fact, theCoronavirus epidemic completely changed the plans of the streaming giant. Here’s how the actors on the show reacted.

The numerous fans were very disappointed with this decision, particularly as it was already announced that the fourth season would be definitively concluded the events of the series. A represent of Netflix he wanted to comment on the decision taken as follows: “We made the difficult decision not to continue with Glow Season 4 due to COVID, which makes it very challenging to shoot this very physical, high-character show. We are grateful to series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, writers and Jenji Kohan, the entire cast of the series for sharing the fantastic story of these women of Glow with us and with all the world“.

At the bottom of the news you can find the messages shared by the cast of the show, consisting of Britt Baron, Alison Brie, Shakira Barrera, Rebekka Johnson, Marc Maron and many others, with which they definitively greet the characters played in the three seasons of the series. If you’re still curious to know more about the show, we recommend our review of the third season of Glow.