All the Panini Marvel, DC, Disney and Planet Manga releases of April were presented

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Panini Comics has just published Preview 342, his account of all the releases scheduled for the month of April 2020. The list is available on the official website of the Modenese publishing house and contains all the news relating to the Marvel, DC Comics, Disney and Planet Manga publications.

As stated by Panini Comics a few days ago, DC Comics will finally debut in April. The five Alfa numbers, respectively dedicated to Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and Flash, will cost € 6 each in the normal version and 10 in the Variant version. The fortnightly monographs and the excellent DC Crossover: Leviathan will also arrive in the same period.

The Marvel publications will be as usual full-bodied, in fact we find the new issues of Deadpool, Wolverine, Avengers, Thor, Marauders and so on. Of course, all the Disney comics dedicated to Mickey, Donald Duck, and other companions will also arrive.

On the manga side, the new volumes of Domestic Girlfriend, The Attack of the Giants, Beastars, Fruits Basket, Wotakoi, Fire Force and Children of the Sea stand out. You can have a look at all the outputs by clicking on the link available at the bottom.

And what do you think of it? Something that inspires you? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that Shuzo Oshimi, author of Happiness is The flowers of evil, will be a guest of Panini Comics at Napoli Comicon 2020.