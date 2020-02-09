All the Oscar 2020 red carpet

Share it:

The big Hollywood movie night is here. The 2020 Oscar Awards have started and their red carpet has left us 'lookazos' to comment. The stars of the big screen walked with their wonderful dresses and jewels through the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles leaving us speechless.

After weeks of work by designers, stylists, makeup artists and hairdressers, the 'looks' chosen by the guests have been at the expected height. All eyes were focused on them (although they also lived up to it) and have made it difficult for us to choose the ones that shone the most.

In this 92 edition, many high-level films have been put together, so the distribution of prizes will be at odds, as well as on its red carpet with styles that will remain forever engraved in the memory of the Oscar Awards.

Take note of all the trends that the biggest cinema have worn on the Oscar 2020 red carpet, which one has been your favorite?