All the news, growth and evolution of World of Warships in a video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Launched in 2015, the naval simulator of Wargaming.net it has evolved a lot over the years, with new content, events and game modes. Let's find out the latest news related to the evolution of World of Warships.

In addition to the innovations introduced in the last months of 2019, Wargaming.net has planned a content roadmap until 2025, the next Major Update will introduce the submarines, launched in Beta in August. Despite the considerable amount of content, the heart at the base of World of Warships has not been turned upside down and this has allowed an interesting development of the community, which quickly understood the workload of the Belarusian society and became passionate about a simulator that was certainly not simple to master but able to give enormous satisfaction once you get on the battlefield.

The future of World of Warships in short, it seems more rosy than ever, thanks to the desire of Wargaming.net to continue to support the project for a long time, the spearhead of a lineup that also includes games such as World of Tanks, World of Warplanes, World of Warships Legends, World of Tanks Mercenaries, World of Warships Blitz and Master of Orion, just to name a few.