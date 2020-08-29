all the movies and TV series in which we will find the cast

Share it:

In one fell swoop Netflix launched a whole group of actors who in a short time conquered, in order, the small screen, the hearts of fans and in some cases even cinemas around the world. From Millie Bobby Brown a David Harbour a Maya Hawke, here are all the productions that will see the protagonists of Stranger Things.

Below you will find the entire line-up of projects, including films and TV series, which will see them involved, but we underline that, except for the productions arriving on the platform, the release dates you will find below may be subject to change and all refer to the US distribution, which may or may not coincide with the Italian one.

Millie Bobby Brown: Eleven

The young protagonist with supernatural powers will soon appear in the film Enola Olmes distributed by Netflix: in the film, arriving on September 23, she will play the role of the shrewd and insightful younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes. To interpret the brilliant brothers will be respectively Henry Cavill e Sam Claflin, while Helena Bonham Carter will be the missing mother. Instead, we will have to wait until May 21, 2021 to see it in Godzilla vs Kong fourth chapter of the MonsterVerse of the Legendary Pictures.

Finn Wolfhard: Mike Wheeler

Wolfhard will have to wait too, but it will be worth it: on March 5, 2021 we will see him in the role of Trevor, grandson of the scientist Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) who will have to deal with the supernatural legacy left by his grandfather in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro is also highly anticipated, to whose full cast we refer you.

Caleb McLaughlin: Lucas Sinclair

We will see him alongside Idris Elba in Concrete Cowboys: the difficult father-son relationship, told against the backdrop of a racist, violent and on the verge of poverty Philadelphia, will be presented this September at Toronto International Film Festival.

Gates Matarazzo: Dustin Henderson

Announced in 2018, finally the animated film Hump has entered pre-production: in this magical adventure set in the Arabian desert we will follow the journey of a camel (Matarazzo) a ravenous goat (Simon Pegg) and a brave fox (Framework Youssef) looking for their owner, a 10-year-old boy. Also on Netflix, you can instead find it in the Prank Encounters series, in which Matarazzo makes fun of people on their first day at work.

Schnapp will instead arrive alongside Adam Sandler in Hubie Halloween: in the yellow Netflix there will also be Maya Rudolph, Steve Buscemi, Kenan Thompson and other aces of American comedy and will have to deal with mysterious presences that will roam Salem on Halloween night. The release date has not yet been revealed, but perhaps the title of the film can give us a valuable clue!

Joe Keery: Steve Harrington

The highly anticipated Free Guy with Ryal Reynolds and Taika Waititi is about to arrive, more precisely next 11 December, and together with the unpredictable duo of actors we will also see Keery and Jodie Comer. Currently in British cinemas, the character of Keery in Spree he is an aspiring influencer who will try everything to achieve fame and success … But with tragic consequences to say the least.

Natalia Dyer: Nancy Wheeler

After the unexpected Yes, God, Yes, Dyer continues to change her face by signing, always not Netflix, for horror Things Heard and Seen con Amanda Seyfried e James Norton, which although it does not yet have a release date is already in post-production and should therefore arrive shortly.

Charlie Heaton: Jonathan Byers

In addition to the highly anticipated and, it would seem, unsatisfactory The New Mutants, Heaton will also appear in the sequel to The Souvernir, in which we will find Honor Swinton Byrne, Tilda Swinton and Richard Ayoade and that should arrive next year.

With another twist, Netflix recently bought the Fear Street trilogy, inspired by the homonymous collection of RL Stine. The second chapter, of which Sink will be the protagonist, will arrive next year as well as Dear Zoe, another project currently involving the actress.

Maya Hawke: Robin Buckley

After Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood, Hawke will return to theaters with Mainstram, romantic comedy directed by Gia Coppola, grandson of the timeless Francis Ford. Also in the cast Andrew Garfield, Jason Schwartzman e Alexa Demie: the film will debut at Venice Festival this September.

Winona Ryder: Joyce Byers

In The Plot Againts America, already available on HBO Max, together we will discover a parallel reality in which the heroic pilot Charles Lindbergh become President of the United States, only to reveal himself as one xenophobe with an iron fist who will turn the nation into a dictatorship. The story will be told through the eyes of a Jewish family like many others, including Ryder.

David Harbour: Jim Hopper

We certainly could not forget the dear Hopper, whom we will soon see alongside Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow, while for the latest appearance of Harbor we refer you to our review of Tyler Rake.