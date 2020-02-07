         All the movies and series that Netflix has withdrawn at the request of governments

Share it:

Netflix has published its first Enviromental Social Governance report, gathering various aspects of environmental responsibility, diversity in employment and more issues of social interest. And among those things has revealed the censorship that has applied to some of the series and movies in his catalog.

Specifically, as of February 2020, we find a total of nine series, movies and documentaries that Netflix has been forced to withdraw due to the demands of government agencies from different countries.

Offensive streaming movies

Of course, they clarify that their bet is always for the creators and that these withdrawals are only in the catalog of the demanding countries. And on the list, as you will see below, we find a rather curious case:

'The Bridge' in New Zealand: in 2015, they removed this documentary about the suicides that are made from the Golden Gate at the request of the New Zealand Film and Video Labeling Body for being classified as "unacceptable" in the country.

: in 2015, they removed this documentary about the suicides that are made from the Golden Gate at the request of the New Zealand Film and Video Labeling Body for being classified as "unacceptable" in the country. 'The metal jacket' ('Full metal Jacket') in Vietman : Stanley Kubrick's tape is not liked by the Vietnamese authorities who, in 2017, ordered the film to be removed from the platform.

: Stanley Kubrick's tape is not liked by the Vietnamese authorities who, in 2017, ordered the film to be removed from the platform. 'Night of the living dead' in Germany : The European country has a long history of horror movies banned in its territory and the tape written by Romero and directed by Tom Savini is no exception. Netflix removed the movie from the German catalog in 2017 by a child protection committee.

: The European country has a long history of horror movies banned in its territory and the tape written by Romero and directed by Tom Savini is no exception. Netflix removed the movie from the German catalog in 2017 by a child protection committee. 'Placed in the kitchen' ('Cooking on high'), 'The Legend of 420' and 'Dislocated' ('Disjointed') in Singapore: the war against drugs in the country of Southeast Asia reaches the extreme of eliminating the contents that can make an apology for the use of marijuana like these works in 2018.

Episode 'Saudi Arabia' of 'Unwanted Patriot' ('Patriot Act') in Saudi Arabia : one of the last famous cases came for the 2019 episode in which Hasan Minhaj explores the shadows of the Saudi Prince.

: one of the last famous cases came for the 2019 episode in which Hasan Minhaj explores the shadows of the Saudi Prince. 'The Last Temptation of Christ' ('The Last Temptation of Christ') in Singapore . The controversial Martin Scorsese film has been banned in several countries almost since its premiere. In 2019 it had to be removed from the Singaporean catalog.

. The controversial Martin Scorsese film has been banned in several countries almost since its premiere. In 2019 it had to be removed from the Singaporean catalog. 'Christmas special of Porta das fundos' ('The Last Hangover') in Singapore: the Brazilian comic group responsible for the also controversial 'First temptation of Christ' has no luck with their representations of Jesus. In 2020 Netflix withdrew the program from the catalog.

They do not include, apparently, judicially ordered withdrawals such as that of the 'First Temptation of Christ' in Brazil. It's funny how this sad ranking It is led by Singapore with five works: three for drug reasons and two for religious reasons.

From Netflix they already warn that this list, which is everything censored since its launch, it will be updated annually. Hopefully the list does not get too fat from one year to another.