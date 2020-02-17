All the motivation you need today to go to the gym is this Lopez selfie ’by Jennifer Lopez

Share it:

Jennifer Lopez revolutionizes social networks with a homemade bikini inn that highlights her abs.

This is how the artist responds to those who say that her Super Bowl performance was "too sexy"

We have not yet passed the last half time of the Super Bowl starring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, and the interpreter of ‘Jenny From The Block’ has already given us another viral moment that everyone talks on social networks. And is that the Bronx diva wanted to make it clear through a Photo in Instagram that the spectacular figure that will be 50 years old is not something specific that has worked towards the aforementioned event, but that its next goal is to become the motivation ‘fitness’ of Hollywood. And given the pleasant reception that the snapshot has had in networks, we can say that it has achieved it.

The versatile artist uploaded this ‘homemade’ selfie to her profile and titled it ‘relaxed and reloaded’. Dressed in a flattering white bikini that contrasted with her tanned skin, JLo opted for the maximum naturalness possible when posing with a high bun and without a drop of makeup. Of course, the protagonists were his abs.

Quickly a select group of ‘celebrities’ ran to ‘work it out’ and congratulate her on the great body she wore months ago at the box office ‘Wall Street Scammers’. Likewise, photography exceeded 7 million likes in less than 24 hours.

@naomi: “Gorge ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️”

@laurenjauregui: “STOP IT NOW”

@diplo: "Omg"

But what is your secret? As he counted Dodd Romero, his personal physical trainer, at half ‘US Weekly’, everything is based on the constancy: “He goes to the gym four to five times a week, avoids processed meals and drinks a minimum of seven glasses of water a day”. A routine that may seem simple, but hardly meet the rest of mortals. Does this confirm that JLo is not from this world? There's a chance.

If you have finished supermotivated after this photo, we leave you with a practical video of Patry Jordan in which he tells us how to easily reduce the cartridge cases with exercises that you can carry out from home.