all the most anticipated series on the way

The first episode of season 2 of The Mandalorian has been available on Disney + for a few hours, to date the only original exclusive of the streaming service. Luckily, between Marvel and Star Wars there are many titles ready to flesh out the catalog in the coming months (and years): let’s find out together which ones.

Starting from the House of Ideas, Marvel 616 arrives on November 20, a docuseries that will explore the relationship between the company and pop culture, while by the end of the year the long awaited WandaVision with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. In the course of 2021, other heroes (and villains) of the MCU such as Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier e Hawkeye, with the animated series What … If? scheduled for next summer. Still with no release date i debuts of Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight, the new entries of the franchise played by Iman Vellani, Tatiana Maslani and Oscar Isaac respectively.

As for the distant galaxy, however, production of the Rogue One spin-off series starring Cassian Andor, which was recently directed by Toby Hynes (Doctor Who, Black Mirror). Next March, as confirmed by Ewan McGregor, it will be the turn of filming the show focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi. Additionally, Jon Favreau confirmed that he is hard at work on the third season of The Mandalorian.

Below you can find the list of all upcoming series:

MARVEL

Marvel 616 (November 20, 2020)

WandaVision (by the end of 2020)

Loki (primavera 2021)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

What… If? (estate 2021)

Hawkeye (Fall 2021)

Ms. Marvel

She-Hulk

Moon Knight

STAR WARS

Cassian Andor

Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Mandalorian – Season 3

Outside of the two big brands, we recall that Disney + is also working on a television adaptation of Percy Jackson entrusted to the original author, Rick Riordan.