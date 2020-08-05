all the latest news waiting for season 7

Share it:

There seventh season of The 100 will answer all the questions left open and will aim to close the plot in an exemplary way, but what do we know about the production?

First of all, the last season should not be delayed, given that filming was complete just in the days before the lockdown: the various actors have in fact declared that they have finished shooting a series based on a destroyed world to find themselves dealing with the pandemic, a fact that surprised them a lot. Anyway, The 100 is currently airing on the network The CW in the USA, while for an Italian airing we will probably have to wait autumn 2020 and look at the Premium Action calendar.

For those used to watching the series on Netflix the times could instead be longer still, since it generally spends at least a year before that The CW grant rights to the platform.

The final season will consist of 16 episodes and it will be set on a different planet: however, we will find the characters grappling with difficulties and pitfalls of all kinds. There is also news regarding the cast, as several actors will join to finish the job. Jason Diaz (known for The Handmaid's Tale) will play Levitt, a pragmatic character whose certainties will be upset. Among the new entries also Chad Rook (Siren), while Chuku Modu will resume the role of Gabriel Santiago, known in the sixth season.

The author of The 100 he said he had thought a lot about season 7, and for him it should contain the final morale like any other story. Fans also await the spin-off, which apparently will contain references to the main series of The 100.