All the joy of Luffy in this splendid One Piece cosplay for women

Echiro Oda it has the merit of having given rise to a series that will remain in history, a series that will be immortal and that even future generations will read and see. With one piece he created something fantastic, a world out of the ordinary and a protagonist so iconic as to mark entire generations of children, to mark an entire era.

Luffy it is the cheerful eternal child who chases his dreams without hesitation. A boy devoid of any greed or malice, but strong in an ambition that pushes him to overcome your limits and to achieve all the objectives it sets itself. During the almost a thousand chapters of One Piece we have seen it in many different situations and in different moods. Cheerful, sad, angry, desperate, infuriated, but beyond all, what we will remember more than the straw hat, will be the huge smile that manages to bring out in any situation, the genuine irony that shines even in the darkest and most difficult moments.

Well, today we want to emphasize just the playful aspect of Luffy, through a cosplay really very well done. A cosplay that represents our favorite pirate not in the usual male appearance, but in the role of a woman who manages, with her joy, to convey the joyful character that distinguishes Straw Hat.

The costume was made by the cosplayer @itsmearien who shared the photo on Reddit two days ago that portrays her as most famous pirate in the world. As you can see from the photo at the bottom of the article, the girl managed to provide us not only with a credible female version of the character, but also the possibility to better imagine what Luffy could have been if Oda had decided to create a protagonist woman instead of male.

The costume is well made, the unmistakable and inevitable straw hat is very reminiscent of the color the original one. The cosplayer wears a white band to cover the breast, with a red jacket with golden buttons on it that is very reminiscent of that of the manga. Also note the extra touch given by the scar drawn under the eye, just like Luffy has it.

What do you think of this Straw Hat genre cosplay? Let us know below in the comments.

