all the historical inconsistencies present in the TV series

The wait for fans is about to end: the second part of the sixth season of Vikings will be released in the coming months and, while we have discovered several details on the spin-off Vikings: Valhalla, today we will analyze one of the sore points of the series. MGM History: its historical accuracy, often at the center of debate and controversy.

Although many characters from the series conceived by Michael Hirst have really existed and have been part of an important chapter in Norse history, there are several incorrect details and historical inaccuracies of Vikings: today we will analyze the main ones.

One of the most controversial and controversial concerns the use of torture and the death penalty of crucifixion by Christians. In season two episode four, An Eye for an Eye, Athelstan (George Bladgen) is accused of being an apostate and is sentenced to crucifixion by the church. There are no traces in the historical documents of the use of this death penalty, considered sacred and attributable only to Christ.

Surely, the Vikings battles are one of the best things about the series: engaging, thrilling, masterfully directed, and that kept us in suspense. Yet, they do not reflect historical reality: the Vikings did not fight in the open field, preferring ambushes, or building fortifications that could defend them.

The testimonies that the Vikings want to use in the practice of tattooing are practically non-existent, as we can see in many characters, including Rollo (Clive Standen). Although some body paint was used for the battles, they were non-permanent and decidedly simpler than the tribal tattoos seen in Vikings.

The same thing can be said for hair shaving: it has become one of the symbols of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), the practices of complete shaving of the hair are not attested, which were rather left long to survive the cold Scandinavian winters.

We conclude on a sore point: how much we like to think that warrior women are one of the most interesting elements of the Viking myth, and we loved the story of the stubborn Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), it is with great regret that we discovered that, although they enjoyed various freedoms for the times, female warriors are more a legend than a historical reality. Sin.

