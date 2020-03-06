All the hidden messages hidden by Meghan Markle's latest ‘look’ on her return to the United Kingdom

Share it:

Last Thursday the city of London He was preparing to receive two of the most anticipated guests of recent months: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry they appeared for the first time together after it was known last January that in just a few days – on March 31 to be more exact – they will leave the British Royal Family to move to America … giving up the public salary they received so far, of course is. But before this media game, they went hand in hand and radiant to the Endeavor awards, a gala that marks one of their last events as ‘royals’. They appeared very smiling, more united than ever and with a gesture that seems little to indicate that they are precisely looking to flee the cameras and flashes.

As expected, the ‘Look’ of the still duchess was analyzed to the most intimate detail, a search that threw more than a surprise and that contained a couple of hidden messages that are worth mentioning. Perhaps the most striking and the most obvious, if we consider his career within the monarchy, is the makeup he chose for his return to the British capital. Why? The old institution does not welcome the excess of paint as well as the inclusion of intense or striking colors. Last night Meghan, for the first time in a long time, used a reddish lipstick that buried the pink stick or ‘nude’ that used to champion yesterday. It is no coincidence that this vibrant color was one of his favorites during his stage as a Hollywood actress, a tone that now recovers. Nothing new under the sun if we take into account that throughout his two years as Duchess the American was characterized precisely by breaking on several occasions the strict protocol of aesthetics and clothing.

Getty Images

The dress, a wise choice that has not gone unnoticed

On the other hand, the 'look' he chose for his 'return' was a tight turquoise blue midi dress with short sleeves that, surprise, was signed by Victoria Beckham, detail that makes sure the fact that Meghan supports British fashion until the last moment on a voluntary basis – these kinds of patriotic winks conquer the bitter fans of the Crown. Also, if we stick to the psychology of color, a field of study that analyzes coral perception that influences human behavior, blue reflects calm, serenity and tranquility. Three attributes that claim to be won since they decided to fly from the palace.

This last detail could also be a mere coincidence or a personal taste without further encouragement from Markle, but we know that throughout his career as "royal" he has not used to stitch without thread. Finally, he placed on his feet some shoes by Stella McCartney, another great designer ‘made in UK’, following the trail of the British thimble tribute. We will definitely miss Meghan in more than one official act of the Crown.