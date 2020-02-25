All the films of the Official Section.

Netflix
The next March 13 starts the 23rd edition of the Malaga Festival through which, until Sunday 22, the most outstanding titles of our filmography and also the latest news of Latin American cinema will pass. Next, we anticipate the films that will go through the Official Section that will open, out of competition, ‘Offering to the storm’, the last installment of the Baztán Trilogy directed by Fernando González Molina.
one
‘Offering to the storm’ (Fernando González Molina) – OUT OF CONTEST
Marta Etura, Carlos Librado "Nene", Leonardo Sbaraglia, Imanol Arias, Ana Wagener, Eduardo Rosa , Francesc Orella, Benn Northover, Itziar Aizpuru , Elvira Mínguez , Colin McFarlane, Susi Sánchez , Patricia Lopez Pedro Casablanc, Paco Tous, Álvaro Cervantes Y Marta Larralde. they star in the third and final installment of the Baztán Trilogy, which adapts Dolores Redondo's novels and will open, out of competition, the Official Section of this edition.
It's been a while since Inspector Amaia Salazar (Marta Etura) confronted her mother. But despite the fact that both the Civil Guard and Judge Markina (Leonardo Sbaraglia) consider the case closed, Amaia feels that she is not free from danger.The sudden death of a girl in Elizondo is suspicious and the forensic analysis of Dr. San Martín (Paco Tous) lead Amaia to investigate other deaths of similar origin that will lead the inspector to the final resolution of the events that have ravaged the Baztán valley.
It will hit theaters on March 27.
two
‘The girls’ (Pilar Palomero) – OFFICIAL SECTION
Celia, an 11-year-old girl, studies in a college of nuns in Zaragoza and lives with her mother. Brisa, a new companion recently arrived from Barcelona, pushes her towards a new stage in her life: adolescence. On this trip, in the Spain of the Expo and the Olympics of the year 92, Celia discovers that life is made of many truths and some lies.
With Andrea Fandos and Natalia de Molina.
3
‘On this side of the world’ (David Trueba) – OFFICIAL SECTION
Alberto (Vito Sanz) is a young engineer who is fired from his company at the time he plans to buy a house with his girlfriend and become parents. When you receive an assignment from your former boss for a task outside the company, you cannot refuse to accept it. The job involves traveling to the city of Melilla. There he will meet Nagore (Anna Alarcón), in charge of guiding him through a space unknown to him until that moment. And he will face the complexity of one of the great issues that shake the world: immigration.
With Vito Sanz, Anna Alarcón, Ondina Maldonado, Joaquín Notario, Janfri Topera Y Zidane Barry.
4
‘Hogar’ (Álex and David Pastor) – OFFICIAL SECTION
It tells the story of Javier Muñoz, a successful advertising executive, who after a year in unemployment, he and his family are forced to leave the floor that they can no longer afford. One day, Javier discovers that he still has a set of keys to his old apartment and starts spying on the young couple who now lives there. Gradually, Javier will begin to infiltrate the lives of the new owners, determined to recover the life he has lost … even if it means destroying who gets in his way.
In the cast, Javier Gutiérrez, Mario Casas, Bruna Cusí Y Ruth Diaz.
5
‘The devil between the legs’ (Arturo Ripstein) – OFFICIAL SECTION
The Old Man spends his boredom in wandering around the house, guarding Beatriz, his wife. The lawsuits wear and the balance is broken: the woman, by force of feeling beheaded, feels desired and above all desirable. He wants to check it out. That is why one night leaves the house aimlessly with only one purpose: sex. His return home unleashes the catastrophe. Dinorah, the maid, cannot allow such audacity and takes sides.
With Sylvia Pasquel, Alejandro Suárez, Greta Cervantes, Erando González, Mar Carrera Y Daniel Giménez Cacho, will reach theaters in Spain by the hand of Wanda Vision.
6
‘Regrettable stories’ (Javier Fesser) – OUT OF COMPETITION
Ramón, a young man who is about to inherit the empire built by his rigorous and hermetic father; Bermejo, a sickly methodical vacationer of order and enemy of improvisation; Ayoub, a paperless African who pursues his dream accompanied by an unbearable woman who seems to have lost them all, and Alipio, a small businessman plunged into the pit of gambling and despair, stars in this comedy, very Fesser, formed by four stories of interconnected humor that lead us to the conclusion that nothing is as fun as the misfortune of others and that the worse the protagonists spend the better the spectator will spend it.
After the success of ‘Champions’, Fesser directs this feature film starring Chani Martín, Laura Gómez-La Cueva, Janick, Alberto Castrillo-Ferrer Y Fernando San Segundo. It will premiere on April 30.
