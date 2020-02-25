All the films of the Official Section.

one

‘Offering to the storm’ (Fernando González Molina) – OUT OF CONTEST

Marta Etura, Carlos Librado "Nene", Leonardo Sbaraglia, Imanol Arias, Ana Wagener, Eduardo Rosa , Francesc Orella, Benn Northover, Itziar Aizpuru , Elvira Mínguez , Colin McFarlane, Susi Sánchez , Patricia Lopez Pedro Casablanc, Paco Tous, Álvaro Cervantes Y Marta Larralde. they star in the third and final installment of the Baztán Trilogy, which adapts Dolores Redondo's novels and will open, out of competition, the Official Section of this edition.

It's been a while since Inspector Amaia Salazar (Marta Etura) confronted her mother. But despite the fact that both the Civil Guard and Judge Markina (Leonardo Sbaraglia) consider the case closed, Amaia feels that she is not free from danger.The sudden death of a girl in Elizondo is suspicious and the forensic analysis of Dr. San Martín (Paco Tous) lead Amaia to investigate other deaths of similar origin that will lead the inspector to the final resolution of the events that have ravaged the Baztán valley.

It will hit theaters on March 27.