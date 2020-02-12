All the films of the Extended Universe of DC, ordered from worst to best

Share it:

The premiere of 'Birds of prey' brings us back the cinematic universe of DC, the great hope of Warner to compete against Disney and his superheroes of Marvel. For now, the popularity of these films has been below those of their main rival and Ben Affleck He has already confirmed his departure as Batman, while Superman will no longer have the face of Henry Cavill, so it is time to review these films.

Next you will find all the films of the Extended DC Universe, ordered from worst to best. For this we have started counting from 'The Man of Steel', the tape of Zack Snyder which began the creation of a world that has always been somewhat more accelerated than desirable. The recent 'Joker' is an independent spin-off and is not part of this franchise. Naturally, they are arranged according to my personal criteria, so you take this list as a kind of divine word. Without more to add, let's do it.

8. 'The Man of Steel'

The Superman character has always given me laziness and I don't even share the general enthusiasm generated by the first version directed by Richard Donner, but it is fair to recognize that Zack Snyder was able to take the character to his land to offer an acceptable reinvention that came to lay the foundations of the tone of the DC universe and that he hit the target by choosing Henry Cavill as the new man of steel, although that was seen more in successive appearances.

There the problem is that it was not understood very well what made the trilogy about Batman of Christopher Nolan and that intersection between intensity and darkness was managed in an improved way. Especially during a somewhat chaotic final stretch when until then Snyder had shown some restraint with the powerful action scenes. A derailment point has arrived and one begins to wish that 'The Man of Steel' ends as soon as possible.

7. 'Suicide Squad'

The DC supervillain group seemed to have everything to be a great movie and in the end they ended up staying a little in No man's Land. The much commented Joker of Jared Leto it ended up being the most disappointing and the last act a disaster that didn't help the enemy interpreted by Cara Delevingne Be so bland.

On the contrary, the team of villains turned into heroes in spite of themselves shows that they have enough hook for one to get carried away and forget some impressive blunders of the script. Especially Margot Robbie and Will Smith, very inspired by their characters and in their own way they function as an anchor so that everything goes ahead. The problem is the tendency to anarchy of 'Suicide Squad' in every way.

6. 'Batman v Superman: The Dawn of Justice'

It is not the summit of entertainment cinema that one might expect from a croosver between Batman and Superman, it also has several details that touch the ridiculous, is overloaded with characters and inherits that intensity not quite well understood to which he alluded to in the case of 'The Man of Steel', but 'Batman v Superman: The Dawn of Justice' achieved his goal of leaving me wanting more so much that instead of sitting calmly the foundations of the DC universe would like to go big , paying the price for it.

In addition, here Snyder's style is softened a bit but being true to himself at the same time, which allows some unforgettable moments such as the fight between Batman and Superman. In addition, Ben Affleck as the bat man gives the size to spare, the inclusion of Gal Gadot It works very well and in my case I got a pleasant surprise with the Lex Luthor of Jesse Eisenberg. And it does not sink in the end, something unfortunately usual in the DC universe. In fact, it borders at a good level

5. 'Justice League'

For some, a step back that sank the DC universe, but for me it was a step in the right direction above all its defects – the Henry Cavill's mustache It remains incomprehensible. And it is that Snyder's formula had very clear limits that he had been unable to redirect and here he is more grateful to bet more on humor but without ever actually abusing him.

In fact, humor is more a counterpoint to that intensity that is still present, thus avoiding overdoing that side. In addition, Aquaman and Flash left wanting to see them fly solo and is more compact instead of resorting to visual grandiloquences that work great in a trailer but that in a movie end up being strange. Too bad DC forgot to really prepare 'Justice League' to be an event, a culmination of something, instead of a somewhat accelerated superhero meeting.

4. 'Birds of prey'

Warner promised them very happy with the spin-off of 'Suicide Squad' starring Margot Robbie after the good reception that his Harley Quinn had but at the moment of truth it has not been that revolution that this universe needed, although as entertainment it is more solvent than several deliveries of the DCEU.

Betting on a more scathing tone, 'Birds of prey' goes from more to less, dragging hard to run out of tricks midway and get somewhat worn to the finish line. His good cast, in which the addition to DC of MAry Elizabeth Winstead, and more than fulfilling action scenes are their best weapons.

3. 'Wonder Woman

Received at the time as the great savior of the DC universe, it is true that the film directed by Patty jenkins It was better than its predecessors when betting on a more classical approach, where that intensity of DC was greatly reduced and in addition to having an inspired Gal Gadot also had a luxury ally in Chris Pine.

This story of fish out of water works almost like a shot during its first two acts, but again the usual problem of DC with the finals arises. Here the downturn is more pronounced by everything we've seen before and makes all those appearances of 'Wonder Woman' one of the best superhero movies ever.

2. 'Aquaman'

The most compact film in the DC universe so far. There are no overdoses of frames forgetting some and it does not fail with a crash at the end. It is a good superhero movie with a lot of visual strength – although it is not exempt from certain problems in that aspect – something that helps both the great display of visual effects and the direction of James Wan, mus inspired when addressing some action scenes. In addition, it combines that with a somewhat more classical and less grandiloquent approach, which in part also limits its scope.

In addition, 'Aquaman' knows how to use the strengths of Jason Momoa so that your character has a hook. He knows how to handle lightness without falling into an excessive presence of humor -content and adequate- and transmit both the importance of the threat he faces and how to place his own universe. There were even a couple of moments that made a small shiver run through my body without having any previous special bond with them.

1. 'Shazam!'

A great hobby in which DC uses weapons similar to those that Marvel has used to build an empire, but it does so with its own personality and never falling into the tired repetition. This kind of superhero version of 'Big' works especially for the good work of its protagonists, although it is not appropriate to despise that they have at their disposal the right material.

It is true that the villain has more presence than substance and that the action scenes are not as dazzling as in other DC productions, but it is here that we bet on a somewhat lower profile with a strong presence of comedy and the result is one of the most entertaining films that have recently reached theaters.

