All the films of Studio Ghibli, ordered from best to worst

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

To anyone who has seen movies of Hayao Miyazaki as ‘The wind is rising’ or ‘Porco Rosso’, it will not surprise you to discover that the Japanese animator has a passion that is not hidden by airplanes and Italy. Maybe that's the reason he named Ghibli to the studio he founded in 1985 with your friend and mentor Isao Takahata (responsible for series like ‘Heidi’ or ‘Marco’). Ghibli is the Italian term to describe the Saharan desert wind, the one we call Siroco in Spanish, and which also gave the name of the Caproni Ca. 309 aircraft.

Like the Italian Giovanni Battista Caproni, whom Miyazaki included in the dreams of the protagonist of ‘The wind rises’, Ghibli has made us all fly for decades. Their maximum artistic demand, their commitment to maintain the artisanal creation of animation (digital can only reach 10% of the film), and their refusal to create sequels or convert their successes into saga strings, has made them the best studio of animation of the last decades. Unique films, for all types of audiences, full of great teachings without forcing the politically correct, environmentalists, feminists and, above all, exciting, this is the cinema of Studio Ghibli. With the arrival of the entire catalog to Netflix and the promise that HBO Max he will repeat the play, maybe it is time to talk about each and every one of the films in the studio. Yes, they are ordered from best to worst, but it is a crude strategy for curiosity to bite you. Actually, you should see them all.

– The 100 most incredible plans of Studio Ghibli.