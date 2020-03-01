All the films of Studio Ghibli, ordered from best to worst

To anyone who has seen movies of Hayao Miyazaki as ‘The wind is rising’ or ‘Porco Rosso’, it will not surprise you to discover that the Japanese animator has a passion that is not hidden by airplanes and Italy. Maybe that's the reason he named Ghibli to the studio he founded in 1985 with your friend and mentor Isao Takahata (responsible for series like ‘Heidi’ or ‘Marco’). Ghibli is the Italian term to describe the Saharan desert wind, the one we call Siroco in Spanish, and which also gave the name of the Caproni Ca. 309 aircraft.
Like the Italian Giovanni Battista Caproni, whom Miyazaki included in the dreams of the protagonist of ‘The wind rises’, Ghibli has made us all fly for decades. Their maximum artistic demand, their commitment to maintain the artisanal creation of animation (digital can only reach 10% of the film), and their refusal to create sequels or convert their successes into saga strings, has made them the best studio of animation of the last decades. Unique films, for all types of audiences, full of great teachings without forcing the politically correct, environmentalists, feminists and, above all, exciting, this is the cinema of Studio Ghibli. With the arrival of the entire catalog to Netflix and the promise that HBO Max he will repeat the play, maybe it is time to talk about each and every one of the films in the studio. Yes, they are ordered from best to worst, but it is a crude strategy for curiosity to bite you. Actually, you should see them all.
'I can listen to the sea' (Tomomi Mochizuki, 1993)
Perhaps the worst film of the Ghibli studio is also the only feature film they made for television. In addition to not reaching the technical level of enormous beauty to which the film productions of the studio are accustomed to us, Mochizuki's film accuses of a love plot as confusing as it is threshed, although it sounds contradictory. Account of the coexistence of two young people who fight and discuss as much as they like, without confessing it. The clash between the countryside and the city and the passage to maturity repeat as a recurring theme of the study. The problem is that the characters fail, confused, full of sentimental inconsistencies and, usually, desperate.
'Haru in the kingdom of cats' (Hiroyuki Morita, 2002)
One of the laws that make Ghibli so special is his refusal to make continuations of his films, or turn them into sagas. His works are great because they are unique, they start and end up saying everything they had to say. It is not difficult to imagine that if Ghibli were any other animation studio, we would already be talking about ‘My neighbor Totoro 4’ or ‘The trip of Chihiro 2, now the sow is her”. This movie, however, is the closest thing to a continuation. We can define it as a ‘Whispers of the heart’ spin-off, since a character of the latter is repeated. Haru is a young woman who, by saving a cat from being run over, is dragged into the world of felines. It turns out that the cat she saved was her prince and, in forced thanks, forced her to marry him. His only hope is the baron, the elegant aristocratic cat who in ‘Whispers of the Heart’ was just an inert figure, no matter how motivated the imagination of the protagonist. Although this work will delight all lovers of cats and children, it is among the most expendable of the study.
'Tales of Terramar' (Goro Miyazaki, 2006)
Hayao Miyazaki's son debuted as director after resisting for years to follow in the footsteps of his father, who was not very funny to have his son in the office. The shadow must have weighed because his first film was much more disappointing than his later work. ‘Tales of Terramar’ is a fantastic story that adapts the novels of Ursula K. Le Guin, where kingdoms, witches, wizards and dragons abound. But, while the rest of Ghibli manages to enchant the viewer with magic, here the fantastic imposes a distance that confuses a viewer who never gets to understand the world of the protagonists. All the elements to impress are there, a great final fight, two mysterious protagonists and a lot of fantasy. However, everything seems to be messy, lacking in rhythm and little thought. Elements contrary to the amazing narrative fluency with which most of the studio's films pass.
'Arrietty and the world of the tiny ones' (Hiromasa Yonebayashi, 2010)
You may remember ‘The Borrowers’, that 1997 film starring John Goodman about tiny people who lived hidden in the houses. This script by Miyazaki adapts the same novel by Mary Norton but with quite different results. Directed by Yonebayashi, the great young talent of the studio who, after this work and ‘The memory of Marnie’, has founded his own production company, Studio Ponoc. The tiny Arrietty is once again an example of the Miyazakian hero, young, brave and eager to show all her abilities. Your failures will be the ones that will allow you to grow and mature. Along the way, he will establish an impossible friendship with a human child with a heart condition. Together, they will discover reasons to continue fighting for life, whatever the cost. Incidentally, the different scales in which both move gives the film a great inventive and visual ability to play with shapes and sizes, converting each trip of the little Arrietty by a simple piece of furniture, in a whole odyssey to tiny ingenuity.
'The hill of poppies' (Goro Miyazaki, 2011)
Goro Miyazaki got rid of the enormous weight of his last name and his failed first opera with this subtle account of a Japan in full wound closure. It locates two orphans, after the Korean War, who fall in love until they discover that they may be related. With special attention to responsibility, study, seascape and love for the family, this teenage romance has everything we love about Ghibli's most realistic stories. But, if something is a work achieved, it is also achieved by balancing humor (everything related to the student house) with a deep and human reflection of Japanese identity: "There is no tomorrow for people who long for the future and forget the past". As his father in ‘Porco Rosso’ (for something he signs the script), ‘The hill of poppies’ keeps many more stories in the unveiled secrets of its end than those of its protagonists.
'The wind rises' (Hayao Miyazaki, 2013)
If it is clear something watching Miyazaki's filmography is his taste for flying, flying machines, airplanes and pilots. Rare is when a film of his is missing aerial sequences. Although we already know that the teacher prepares another movie, he tried to retire with his most direct and realistic tribute to the world of aviation. The movie is an imaginative Jiro Horikoshi's biopic, the mythical designer of the Japanese airplanes that ended up being famous for the kamikazes of Pearl Harbor. But Miyazaki, a deep pacifist, focuses his story on the love of design, moving the flying machines away from the shadow of war and following his protagonist in his ambition, his excessive work and his tragic love story. Although we could talk about Miyazaki's most realistic film, the animator does not miss the possibility of blowing our imagination creating wonderful dream sequences for the protagonist, a humble and honest man who has trouble getting down from the clouds, even to spend more Time with your sick lover.
'The walking castle' (Hayao Miyazaki, 2004)
Although the most visible quality of an animation are the detail and beauty of the backgrounds, nothing like looking at the characters to value it. If anyone doubts that Miyazaki is the great animator of our time, he can discover his mistake by looking at any of the characters that star in this diffuse story about curses and curses. One of them is Sophie, a young woman condemned to have the appearance of an old woman but, in whose expressiveness, look, character and movements, her youthful identity is reflected. The other is the castle itself that gives its name to the film, a character turned into a floating metal island whose capacity, not only to move, but to transform completely, is a game and a continuous animated exhibition. Adaptation of the Diana Wynne Jones novel, ‘The walking castle’ is Miyazaki’s most typically magical movie. A story of wizards, kingdoms, witches and spells to break.
'The memory of Marnie' (Hiromasa Yonebayashi, 2014)
Although Miyazaki has already announced his return, this work by Yonebayashi (before become independent with Studio Ponoc and ‘Mary and the witch's flower’) was the latest production of the mythical studio. And the truth is that it was a high farewell. Bravely defined as a film about childhood depression for children, the film embraces the darkness of its protagonist, an orphan tortured by resentment and abandonment, with a dreamlike luminosity that ends up being tremendously emotional. The young woman will find herself in dreams with a bright blonde girl named Marnie, who lives in an abandoned house years ago. What continues is a story halfway between fantasy and the confrontation of the protagonist with her ghosts. 'The memory of Marnie' has the love and feeling of the best Ghibli films, not forgetting his only visual invoice, but also keeps in his story a great teaching for all those, small or not, who are having a bad time and not They can express why.
'Ponyo on the cliff' (Hayao Miyazaki, 2008)
Like ‘My neighbor Totoro’, ‘Put me on the cliff’ brings us the most childish Miyazaki again. But that this does not sound negative, like the classic par excellence of the study, the story of Sosuke and Ponyo is a recital of imagination and adventure. Few filmmakers in the world know how to narrate with simplicity, the ability to synthesize and clean Japanese. Here reinvents the little mermaid, leaving little more than two children playing. Apart from the cheesy mess between princes and princesses, Miyazaki focuses on the true heart of history, the coexistence between the two worlds that separate the protagonists. While they exceed the distance that separates them, seeing Ponyo run on the waves at full speed well deserves to resurrect the child we should continue to carry inside.
'My neighbors the Yamada' (Isao Takahata, 1999)
Takahata seemed to say goodbye to the first creative line of the study with the arrival of the new century. Everything would change with ‘The story of Princess Kaguya’, her testamentary masterpiece. 14 years earlier, Takahata's farewell was one of the most unique productions of the studio and the entire history of anime. Based on the famous magician of Hisaichi Ishii, Takahata's film adapts with the visual style of the cartoons a collection of everyday stories about the protagonist family. With humor, melancholy and extreme detail, the narrative is an ode to the normal life of any middle class person, of marital disputes over the remote control or for running house errands. Although its dispersed character and its microhistory structure makes it, by force, irregular, it is full of findings and several of Ghibli's most human and humanistic moments.
'Nicky, the witch's apprentice' (Hayao Miyazaki, 1989)
Like any story of Miyazaki, the passage to the personal maturation of a young woman is the central point of this story, no matter how much Nicky is, as the title advances, a witch. Adaptation of Eiko Kadona's book, history takes us to a world where every town has a local witch. A tradition that begins to slack due to the lack of them. The protagonist, just turned thirteen, must find her population alone and assert her skills. The problem is that he arrives in a big city that cares little for magic. Nicky's talent is to fly So you will put a courier business. Along the way, Nicky will discover painting, childish selfishness, nature and wonder. We will do it on your side in one of Miyazaki's most casual and gentle films. Of course, there is a trip on a flying bike and a final climax that any current action play would want.
'Pompoko' (Isao Takahata, 1994)
If Miyazaki performed with ‘Princess Mononoke’ her great battle "nature vs humanity", this is the version of Takahata. And the truth is that it is, at the same time, much more realistic and also incredibly crazy. Japanese raccoons, legends tell, are able to transform themselves to deceive those who enter the forests. With that premise, and also that of his enormous scrotums (yes, with two large testicular bags they are popularly represented), Takahata tells us the struggle of the secret raccoon society to protect its forest from the construction of a constantly growing Tokyo. To do this, they will master the art of transformation with no more limit than the creativity of the study's animation. Raccoons will become all kinds of elements, from other animals to giant ghosts, not forgetting human beings, to achieve their goal. Unlike Miyazaki, whose works are very similar to each other, Takahata surprises looking for new tones, genres and visual imaginary in each film he undertakes. ‘Pompoko’ and its transformational raccoons may form the most imaginative movie, by quantity and variety of ideas, from all over Ghibli.
'Whispers of the heart' (Yoshifumi Kondo, 1995)
With Miyazaki's script and based on Aoi Hîragi's manga, we can frame this movie in that classic anime as is the teen romance. But what is represented here are major words of the genre. A young reader begins to discover that there is a boy who has taken out all the books he chooses in the library before her. His literary soulmate will soon become his love and also his vital mirror. It will be he who encourages him to pursue his destiny, his artistic path. The revelations of the young woman's effort and inventiveness are as wonderful as the encounters with her crush. Both meet in a beautiful workshop, on top of a hill where you can see the whole city. It is there where the cat will appear that will give rise to ‘Haru in the kingdom of cats’ and will give us another little love story, that of the grandfather, which contains in its short minute the main reasons for the study. ‘Whispers of the heart’ is an ode to pure love and destiny, but also to the imagination, work and courage that an artist needs to pursue his talent. Own Miyazaki considered Yoshifumi Kondo, animation director of most of his masterpieces, his natural successor, but an aneurysm deprived us of his talent forever. ‘Whispers of the heart’, however, is perhaps the only film in the studio that looks equally at the great works of the two masters.
'Memories of yesterday' (Isao Takahata, 1991)
After astonishing the world with the heartbreaking ‘The Tomb of the Fireflies’, Master Takahata continued to exhibit an unusual ability to show the feelings of his characters as subtly as accurately. The movie takes place in two eras, with the teenage and adult protagonist. In both, however, is the search for their own identity and dialogue between the past and presents will be necessary to find it. Taeko, both small and adult, is happier in the country than in Tokyo but her strict family has raised her in a way that she is not able to pursue her own happiness. As they advance their rural vacations and develop a growing affection for a youth of the town, we will discover the little things that marked their character and their life. But it is still time to solve everything. If you want to show in such a single scene that Japanese ability to express deep feelings indirectly, here is a good sample. When Taeko remembers his first love, a children's encounter leads him to remember the first words his shy crush said to him “Taeko, do you like rainy or sunny days better?”, “Rainy”, “Me too”. Nothing more to say.
'The castle in the sky' (Hayao Miyazaki, 1986)
It is difficult to highlight a Miyazaki film over others because it exhibits excellence as a usual level of quality. Here he returns, after 'Nausicaä', to adapt a manga of which he himself is the author. Therefore, the work is 100% Miyazaki. Battles and aerial pirates through, tells the story of a girl who descends from the sky. Aided by a young orphan in love instantly, they make a flight to find Laputa (Yes, it's not a joke), a kind of flying Atlantis with which the young woman seems to have some connection. It is difficult to describe the visual perfection and the overflowing sensations that print each of the sequences of action of the film, whether by land or air. But the culmination of one of Miyazaki's best works, the moment in which he boasts his amazing imaginary, is in every space that we get to glimpse of the amazing Laputa. A city full of secrets and imaginative spaces, populated with the most romantic, melancholic and original robots of movie history.
'The story of Princess Kaguya' (Isao Takahata, 2013)
We could say that Takahata said goodbye by ruining the studio with a movie that it cost a whopping $ 49 million and raised, only in Japan, 22. But we would be unfair and stupid, because to us the money earned or lost neither goes nor comes to us. The truth is that Takahata took eight years to make one of the best films in the history of animation. Thanks to that ruin, in addition, we have the most beautiful film, traditional, changing, hypnotic and furious, of the entire studio. ‘The bamboo cutter ’ It is an anonymous account of the ninth century, considered one of the oldest literary works in the Japanese country. Takahta clings to those roots and adds some of the best Mizoguchi, to tell the story of this princess raised by farmers whose noble destiny ends up oppressing her under social asphyxiation. Takahata said goodbye in style with this overflowing drama that, again, advocates freedom and natural and simple life in the face of human corsetation. We understand that if it fails to connect with the public, it is by its end, perhaps too magical compared to the realistic drama of almost the entire film.
'Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind' (Hayao Miyazaki, 1984)
Although this work It was not produced by Ghibli, the study itself considers it from its catalog. He does it because it was the film that created alliances and set the style features that would form Ghibli, founded a year later of movie production. Based on a manga of Miyazaki himself, the film places us in an impressive post-apocalyptic world where humans live hard, scared of giant insects and poisonous spores that shorten their lives. Nausicaä is the young hero who, on the back of her slider, lives a thousand and one adventures to save her people from war and destruction. And, although everything indicates that poison and insects are the enemy, she knows that the fault of everything, as always, humans have. An ecological science fiction story, full of impressive action scenes and an impressive visual section. It is the founding film of Ghibli, but also one of his masterpieces.
'My neighbor Totoro' (Hayao Miyazaki, 1988)
If there is a movie that symbolize Studio Ghibli is this Cut, simple, fluid and charming story that tells the adventure of two girls getting used to their new home while their mother is hospitalized. Again, we find the rural landscape as a source of beauty and mystery, but if there is something that stands out from this movie, it is its two character design. Girls, who still have the blessed childlike ability to believe in magic, are able to see and interact with Totoro, the king of the forest. Interactions with the mythical creature are a source of gags as impressive as the rain at the bus stop, a waste of comic tempo. But we can't forget the Catbus, a fascinating creature that reminds us of the 'Alice in Wonderland' cat, adapted as public transport. Although we could name several in this group ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ is Ghibli’s best children's film, in the best sense of the word. It's fresh, simple and its drama always keeps a fun touch. But don't worry, if we want to look for depth and great vital lessons in Tororo's snoring, we will find them.
'Princess Mononoke' (Hayao Miyazaki, 1997)
The movie Miyazaki's longest is also its densest and most populated history. It tells the story of a young man, who is cursed by a demon, who will travel to a war zone between humans and nature to save his life. More than ever, Miyazaki faces his most environmentally friendly side, reviving the forest gods of Japanese myths and mixing them with one of his most charismatic heroines, the wolf girl who gives name to the movie. But no less fascinating is lto the village of iron makers, ruled by a matriarchy of ex-prostitutes and with technology manufactured by lepers. Everything is rich, imaginative and surprising in the story of greater warlike and violent content of Miyazaki. But if something shines above all, it is the ability of the Japanese to reflect the darkness of the world while always maintaining the passion for life. This is reflected by one of the best known phrases in the movie: “Life is suffering and difficulties, the world and man are cursed, but we still insist on living"
'The Tomb of the Fireflies' (Isao Takahata, 1988)
Do we talk about the animated movie saddest ever? Takahata created a movie famous for being bleak, but we shouldn't forget everything in it besides drama. ‘The tomb of the fireflies’ tells the misfortune of two hungry orphans in postwar Japan, and does so to show the sweetest beauty shining, even in the darkest moment one can imagine. Takahata never forces the melodrama, nor the easy tear that others would be tempted to pursue. In a subtle and patient way, he awaits the right moment to build his drama, a story about the desolation that must be seen without fear because it speaks of darkness from the brightest show of love.
'Porco Rosso' (Hayao Miyazaki, 1992)
Ghibli's production is full of unique films but ‘Porco Rosso’ is the most special of all. Many of its passages remain a mystery years later and its complexity makes it grow with the visionaries. Here the protagonist is not a young woman but a mature pilot, somewhat bitter and macho, turned into a pig (yes, when pigs fly …) We are in fascist Italy, but Miyazaki takes us to a wonderful world of seaplane pilots and pirates, living a dystopia outside the law on the waters of the Adriatic Sea. Porco Rosso, who is actually called Marco, keeps in his honest hardness strong parallels with the heroes of the noir de Humphrey Bogart or Robert Mitchum. Like them, he is a romantic who has self-condemned, by principle, to live a life worse than he deserves. With the saddest and most subtle love story of the entire Ghibli universe and an end that gives thought and rest a lifetime, ‘Porco Rosso’ is Miyazaki’s most mature film, the most twilight and melancholic. In addition, it has the best phrase in the entire history of animated cinema. Of course, we talk about the one in which the pig Porco Rosso refuses to join the army because “Better to be a pig than to be a fascist”. Applause please.
'Chihiro's Journey' (Hayao Miyazaki, 2001)
The most acclaimed film by Studio Ghibli and the only one that won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Something, certainly, incomprehensible seen its catalog. Miyazaki was inspired by 'Alice in Wonderland' to realize what, most likely, is his masterpiece. However, even if you know Carroll's work, the Japanese takes the characters to their land, creating a spa full of unique creatures, each one more amazing than the previous one. The only downside of this masterpiece is that it makes you want to know more Japanese myths and legends to capture all the references. But ‘Chihiro’s journey’, above all, is a story about human greed, the courage that grows and the value of freedom in an oppressive world. Along the way he leaves us spirits, dragons and characters to dream for years.
