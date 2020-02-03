All the films nominated for the 2020 Oscar Awards that you can already watch on Netflix, Filmin and Movistar +

Share it:

The dawn of February 9 to 10, 2020 will be when the winners of the 92nd edition of the Oscars are announced. Surely there will be many people trying to catch up on all the aspiring titles and many of them can already be seen at home.

In Espinof we have decided to review where to watch the 2020 Oscar nominated movies online that are already available – not a few can still be seen only in cinemas, both feature films and short films.

'Ad Astra'

The jump to the first line of Hollywood by James Gray after several years earning the reputation of being one of the most stimulating American directors of our time.

1 nomination: Sound

Available in: Movistar

To rent / buy: Rakuten, iTunes, Microsoft and Google Play

Criticism in Espinof

'American Factory'

Netflix documentary smiles a billionaire of Chinese origin who reopens an old factory owned by General Motors. The discrepancies between the models of one and another country do not take in appearing …

1 nomination: documentary film

Available in: Netflix

'How to train your dragon 3'

The closure of one of the best trilogies in the history of cinema, where the appearance of a Day Fury will test the friendship between hiccups and Toothless.

Available in: Movistar

To buy: iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft and Rakuten

Criticism in Espinof

'Dcera (Daughter)'

Czech short film written and directed by Daria Kashcheeva who reflects on whether it is better to hide the pain or try to understand how life works.

1 nomination: animated short film

Available to rent in: Vimeo

'Pain and glory'

One very personal work of Pedro Almodóvar in which Antonio Banderas offers his particular vision of the Manchego filmmaker.

Two nominations: international film and actor

Available in: Filmin and Netflix

To rent / buy: Microsoft, Rakuten, Google Play and Itunes

Criticism in Espinof

'Where is my body?'

A different animated film that comes to us from France that has already won the awards of the Critics' Week in Cannes and the Annecy Festival.

1 nomination: animated film

Available in: Netflix

Criticism in Espinof

'The Irish'

A movie that Martin Scorsese was unable to make until Netflix basically put a blank check. In it he goes further in his vision of the gangster cinema to give us one of the great cinematographic works of recent years.

10 nominations: film, direction, double-cast actor, adapted script, production design, photography, costumes, editing and visual effects.

Available in: Netflix

Criticism in Espinof

'The Lion King'

A new remake in "real action" that swept the box office, but many were left with the feeling of being little more than a mere reproduction of the animated classic.

1 nomination: visual effects

Available in: Movistar

To buy / rent: Rakuten, iTunes and Microsoft

Criticism in Espinof

'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'

The acclaimed latest work behind the scenes of Quentin Tarantino has agreed both the fans of his work and the most demanding moviegoers.

10 nominations: film, direction, actor, supporting actor, original script, sound, sound editing, production design, photography and costumes.

Available in: Movistar

To buy / rent: Rakuten, Microsoft and Itunes

Criticism in Espinof

'Hair Love'

Sony's animated short directed by Matthew A. Cherry that tells the story of how an African-American father helps his daughter comb her hair for the first time.

1 nomination: animated short

Available on: YouTube

'Story of a marriage'

A wonderful film in which yes, its two protagonists stand out, but everything is also very measured to leave us a tape that leaves its mark after its viewing.

6 nominations: film, actor, actress, supporting actress, original script and soundtrack

Available in: Netflix

Criticism in Espinof

'Joker'

Movie focused on the origins of one of the most mythical villains in history in general and the Batman universe in particular. Very inspired by several works by Martin Scorsese, it razed at the box office with merit.

11 nominations: film, direction, actor, adapted script, soundtrack, sound, sound editing, photography, makeup and hairdressing, costumes and editing.

To buy: iTunes and Rakuten

Criticism in Espinof

'Klaus'

An instant Christmas classic that shows that 2D cinema still has a lot to contribute.

1 nomination: animated film

Available in: Netflix

Criticism in Espinof

'Kitbull'

This Pixar animated short directed by Rosana Sullivan focuses on the peculiar relationship that arises between a kitten and a pit bull.

1 nomination: animated short

Available on: YouTube

'Democracy in danger'

Brazilian documentary directed by Petra Costa for Netflix that explores the political landscape of that country, from the election of Lula in 2002 until the arrival of Dilma Rousseff eight years later.

1 nomination: documentary film

Available in: Netflix

'Life beats me'

Short Swedish documentary for Netflix that focuses on the Resignation Syndrome, which causes refugee children in Sweden who have suffered serious trauma in their lives to enter a coma-like state.

1 nomination: short documentary

Available in: Netflix

'The two potatoes'

A pleasant pastime of Netflix focused on the work of its two protagonists. The director Fernando Meirelles offers a kind portrait of the two pontiffs instead of really delving into their respective figures.

3 nominations: actor, cast actor and adapted screenplay

Available in: Netflix

Criticism in Espinof

'Beyond hope'

Religious drama signed by Roxann Dawson that tells how a couple who almost lost their son when he fell into an icy lake, becoming lifeless for an hour before his heart miraculously beat again.

1 nomination: song

Available in: Movistar

To rent / buy: Rakuten, iTunes, Microsoft and Google Play

'Mr. Link: The Lost Origin '

Laika's last film so far is a small previous step compared to its predecessor, but also a fun adventure with a great stop-motion animation.

1 nomination: animated film

To rent / buy: Rakuten, Microsoft and iTunes

Criticism in Espinof

'Rocketman'

Biopic of Elton John at the service of a great Elton John who has not enjoyed the same reception as the rather inferior 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

1 nomination: song

Available in: Movistar

To rent / buy: Microsoft, Rakuten and iTunes

Criticism in Espinof

'Toy Story 4'

The fourth installment of what is probably Pixar's most beloved franchise. I am not sure that it was really necessary, but it is a very fun adventure that gives a great closure to the story of one of the protagonists of the saga.

2 nominations: animated movie and song

Available in: Movistar

To rent / buy: Microsoft, Rakuten, iTunes and Google Play

Criticism in Espinof

'Avengers: Endgame'

The climax to an unforgettable stage of superhero cinema. An epic entertainment that, yes, stays slightly below 'Infinity War'.

1 nomination: visual effects

Available in: Movistar

To buy / rent: Microsoft, iTunes, Google Play and Rakuten

Criticism in Espinof

'Walk, Run, Cha-Cha'

Laura Nix documentary short film about Paul and Millie, two people who lost their childhood due to the Vietnam War that 40 years later want to meet themselves again on the dance floor.

1 nomination: short documentary

Available in: Vimeo