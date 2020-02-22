All the ex-boyfriends of Lady Gaga between never celebrated marriages and suffered loves

Share it:

Lady Gaga she has been in the spotlight not only for her singing and actor skills but also for her often complex and troubled love life. I know, what are you thinking already and no, we are not referring to all the rumors of a possible relationship between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga while he was still with Irina Shayk. Repeat after me: what was between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A star is born it was also fiction (or not?). Well, now we can go on talking about what all of them really were ex of Lady Gaga. From Christian Carino, to Taylor Kinney aka the coolest firefighter in Chicago, passing through Matt Williams. Now that the pop star seems to have found love in the arms of Micheal Polanwski, (their photos posted them the same Lady Gaga on Instagra,, so we officially consider it love), it seems appropriate to take stock of the situation, retracing the love life of the singer. So, here are all the ex boyfriends of Lady Gaga.

All the ex of Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga and Lüc Carl – 2005

When the Lady Gaga phenomenon broke out, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta aka Lady Gaga, was with a bartender named Lüc Carl. The singer has often said that that relationship is the one that formed her the most and that You and I would be inspired by this story. But success was what put an end to Gaga and Lüc. As the pop star said in the documentary Gaga: Five foot two: "I sold 30 million albums but lost Lüc."

Lady Gaga and Rob Fusari – 2006 – 2007

Even before becoming Lady Gaga, Stefani had an affair with Rob Fusari, a music producer who helped her through her career. In fact, Rob was co-writer and co-producer of many of the hits in the first one Lady Gaga album The Fame. Their story ended in 2007 and did not end well at all since they also entered lawsuits because Rob asked for part of the singer's income.

Lady Gaga and Matt 'Dada' Williams – 2009 – 2010

How long Gaga rhyming with Dada, the two were a perfect couple only for a short period of time. The love of the singer and the designer lasted just a year and as he did for the ex Luc, this time too Gaga noticed how the (high) sales of his album led to the umpteenth break: “I sold 10 million copies and I lost Matt. "

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney – 2011 – 2016

The story between Lady Gaga and the Chicago Firefighter Fire Taylor Kinney lasted a total of 5 years, including 1 as engaged couples. Taylor, in fact, had asked the fateful question on Valentine's Day. Too bad the two never made it to the altar, rather they broke up in July 2016. Just as he was shooting the documentary Gaga: five two foot, about the relationship with Taylor Kinney he said: "We are fighting, so it sucks." The separation between the two occurred little that she had gotten the part in A star is born. And no, Bradley Cooper it has nothing to do with it.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino – 2017 – 2019

The first time that Lady Gaga and Christian Carino they were spotted together it was in January 2017 at a Kings of leon concert, between a kiss and another. They have been together for 2 years and in between there has also been a marriage proposal. The couple break the engagement and separates a few days before the night of the Oscars. Yet? No, it's not about Bradley Cooper! As a source told People: "There is no drama. It always seemed that Christian was more involved in the relationship than Gaga was. " #bad Romance

Lady Gaga and Daniel Horton – July 2019 – October 2019

The one between Lady Gaga and Daniel Horton it was more of a flirtation. The singer and the sound engineer met for a few months without too much effort. Several photos of the two appeared in romantic attitudes but nothing serious.

As you well know, in fact, on December 31st Lady Gaga had been surprised to kiss a mysterious man in a Las Vegas club. The mysterious man turned out to be Michael Polawski. The story between the two seems to be going great. On the profile Instagram of Lady Gaga, there is even a shot of the two of them together on Valentine's Day. We assume that the relationship is still ongoing. We hope that the singer has finally found the man of her life and that therefore Michael Polawski will never appear on our list of ex of Lady Gaga.

