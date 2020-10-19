All the easter eggs present in the first episode of the third season

Less than a week has passed since the first episode of Star Trek Discovery 3 aired, while we wait to find out how the story of the protagonists will continue, we report all the easter egg featured in the episode.

Entitled “That Hope Is You, Part 1“, the episode allowed us to see the consequences of the time travel made by first officer Michael Burnham. In one of the first scenes there were some wrecks of a Federation ship, on one of its sides there is the writing “NCC“. In the following minutes we also discover that the Gorn have managed to destroy subspace, an indispensable element for communication between the various planets of the Star Trek galaxy. For those who do not remember, the Gorn are a lizard-like alien population that first appeared in the original series and clashed with Captain Kirk.

Another easter egg noticed by fans is trilithium, which Cleveland Booker cited to help them in their situation, but which is not considered stable enough to be used as fuel. The trilithium was originally presented in “Star Trek: The Next Generation“, in the episode focusing on the history of the scientist Tolian Suran.

Finally we were able to review the Lurian, aliens who were introduced in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine“and in particular Morn, character present in numerous episodes of the show. Finally we leave you by pointing out one of the next Star Trek Discovery 3 storylines.