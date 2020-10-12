all the Easter eggs and references to Hill House

Mike Flanagan has signed his return to Netflix with The Haunting of Bly Manor, Spiritual sequel to Hill House which contains several references and easter eggs dedicated to the 2018 series. Let’s see together which ones.

The first episode of Hill House ends with the face of Nell’s ghost (Victoria Pedretti) screaming in the face of her older brother, Stephen. The actress replicates the same 32-tooth “grimace” in the second episode of Bly Manor, when she asks Miles and Flora to show her if they really brushed their teeth.

Arriving at boarding school, Miles receives a drawing of Flora with the written "Come home". A similar message ("Come home, Nell") also appeared on the walls of Hill House, although it is later revealed that the full message was actually "Welcome home, Nell".

Peter convinces Miles and Flora to give him possession of their shots with a promise to make them live forever in the "Forever House" , a version of Bly Manor in which their parents are still alive. In Hill House, the "Forever House" was the house that Olivia Crain wanted to build for her family once she got the money from the Hill House sale.

You will surely remember the flashback scene from Hill House in which young Nell suddenly disappears, with the whole family engaged in her search, and reappears very upset saying: "I was here. Right here. I was right here and I was screaming and screaming but no one could see me. Why couldn't you see me? ". In episode 7 of Bly Manor, Peter Quint utters a very similar sentence when speaking to Rebecca: "I never left you. I was here the whole time but … you couldn't see me, not right away."

For more information, we refer you to our review of The Haunting of Bly Manor and curiosities about the Netflix series.