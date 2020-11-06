all the easter eggs and quotes between the two series

After work on the set of Young Sheldon 4 was interrupted by a positive case of COVID-19, production on the set has restarted, and several news have come out in the meantime: we have in fact been able to see the first trailer of Young Sheldon 4, which showed us what news we will see with the next cycle of episodes.

And the news does not stop there: in fact, we discovered how, unexpectedly, Young Sheldon could carry on the plot of The Big Bang Theory. In fact, it is not new that both franchises are connected to each other, in fact in addition to being part of the same narrative universe, Young Sheldon has often changed some scenes we have seen in TBBT. For this reason, today we want to leave you to a collection of all easter egg and references present in the series prequel of The Big Bang Theory conceived by Chuck Lorre.

We want to start with one of the most curious easter eggs ever, concerning the casting of Sheldon’s mother: if in TBBT the character was played by the actress Laurie Metcalf, the same role in Young Sheldon is entrusted to Zoe Perry. What’s strange, you say? Zoe Perry is the daughter of Laurie Metcalf. Incredible.

After appearing in five episodes of The Big Bang Theory, the actress Vernée Watson starred in two episodes of Young Sheldon … not in the same role, but somewhat “similar”. In fact, in both shows, Watson plays a nurse: Althea Davis in TBBT, nurse Robinson in the spin-off. Even more curious, the actress has also played the role of nurse in the series Two men and a half and in Bob Hearts Abishola, both designed by Chuck Lorre. Coincidences? The theories of “Lorriano multiverse“will begin to spread!

A beautiful easter egg is the one that is about the Professor Proton, played by the brilliant Bob Newhart. In the pilot of Young Sheldon, in fact, we can see the young Sheldon see on television the famous show mentioned several times in The Big Bang Theory, in which Proton will show how to load a clock with a potato, one of the experiments shown by the professor in the twenty-second episode of the sixth season of TBBT, The rebirth of the proton.

Another fantastic reference concerns the conversation that took place between Missy (Raegan Revord) and little Sheldon in the series, in the eleventh episode of the second season of Young Sheldon, A race of supermen and a letter to Alf, in which the girl mentions the television series Blossom, which Sheldon says he doesn’t know. Blossom is the show the actress is for Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler in TBBT) became famous, several years before she became Sheldon’s wife in The Big Bang Theory.

And let’s close with the most important and bizarre reference of all: have you ever wondered how the term was born Bazinga in The Big Bang Theory? Well, in the tenth episode of the second season of Young Sheldon, A stuck childhood and a jar of dried fruit, our young protagonist played by Iain Armitage will find the name of Bazinga as a brand of some gadgets and jokes at the comic shop. This is the origin of the term that Dr. Cooper will use for his jokes and his “jokes” in bad taste.

And now the ball goes to you. Did you know these easter eggs from Young Sheldon? Have you found others and want to communicate them to us? Do it, leaving a comment in the dedicated space!