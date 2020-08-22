all the details of the series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the past few hours, a new TV series scripted by Janicza Bravo, famous for her work in Atlanta, has been announced: entitled A Suspense Novelist’s Trail of Deceptions will star Jake Gyllenhaal.

The work will focus on the article written for New Yorker da Ian Parker, in which the story of Dan Mallory, publisher whose book “The Woman in the Window“, written under the pseudonym AJ. Finn has been one of the best-selling books of recent years. Thanks to the article, the many lies of the book author were discovered, including his fake tumor and his brother’s never happened suicide. his novel, translated into Italian as “The woman at the window“was copied from a 1955 film called Copycat. During the episodes of the show, we will therefore discover some more background on Dan Mallory and the reasons that led him to fool the whole world.

In the part of the protagonist we will find Jake Gyllenhaal, who will play Dan Mallory. The screenplay instead will be written by Annapurna and Janicza Bravo, while for now we do not know the names of the other actors present. In the meantime we leave you with our review of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the famous film in which we find the protagonist of the series.