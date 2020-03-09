Entertainment

All the details of the battle royale of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are filtered with gameplay included

March 9, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

After countless sporadic leaks with concrete details, the Warzone mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare It seems to have been uncovered ahead of time by appearing in an official PlayStation ad and also on the channel of a youtuber whose analysis of this battle royale has come to light earlier than planned.

In the video we can see gameplay of this game mode and discover all the relevant details of it. Among the highlights is the confirmation that it is an independent and free game that can be obtained without having to have a copy of Modern Warfare.

The number of players in the games is 150 with the possibility of climbing up to 200, there will be two game modes, the classic maps will be integrated into the large shared map as Black Ops IIII already did, you can play alone, in a duo or in a squad and there will be cross play.

Almost all these details had been leaking in recent weeks and finally we already have a confirmation of the existence of Warzone and what aims to be an imminent launch if we take into account that it has already been publicized (although by mistake) and that Youtubers who were invited to try the game already have the material ready for publication.

READ:           Óscar 2020: 'Parasites' is the best film of the year

It would not be surprising if the official announcement came in a few hours and that the launch takes place tomorrow if we consider how other battle royale have been announced and launched in the past. In the case of Apex Legends we find a surprise release after some leaks.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.