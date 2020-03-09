All the details of the battle royale of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are filtered with gameplay included

Share it:

After countless sporadic leaks with concrete details, the Warzone mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare It seems to have been uncovered ahead of time by appearing in an official PlayStation ad and also on the channel of a youtuber whose analysis of this battle royale has come to light earlier than planned.

In the video we can see gameplay of this game mode and discover all the relevant details of it. Among the highlights is the confirmation that it is an independent and free game that can be obtained without having to have a copy of Modern Warfare.

The number of players in the games is 150 with the possibility of climbing up to 200, there will be two game modes, the classic maps will be integrated into the large shared map as Black Ops IIII already did, you can play alone, in a duo or in a squad and there will be cross play.

Almost all these details had been leaking in recent weeks and finally we already have a confirmation of the existence of Warzone and what aims to be an imminent launch if we take into account that it has already been publicized (although by mistake) and that Youtubers who were invited to try the game already have the material ready for publication.

Call Of Duty Warzone has popped up early – Free-to-play / standalone battle royale game

– Cross-platform

– 150 players (might go to 200)

– Solos / Duos / Trios

– 2 game modes

– Has classic maps integrated

It would not be surprising if the official announcement came in a few hours and that the launch takes place tomorrow if we consider how other battle royale have been announced and launched in the past. In the case of Apex Legends we find a surprise release after some leaks.