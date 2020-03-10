All the celebrities who have done the ‘challenge’ of the moment: Tiktok’s Flip the Switch

Share it:

Many celebrities have joined the 'Flip the Switch' challenge from TikTok . Do you want to know how it is?

from . Do you want to know how it is? You will open an account on this network when you see the HUGE amount of money that some users earn on TikTok.

As you know, the social network TikTok It is sweeping through its 'challenges' or challenges (which, for the vast majority of the population, are nonsense). Even so, many 'celebs' have recently opened a profile on the platform and do not hesitate to 'feed them' and aim to make them.

The last and most popular, which has gone viral in a matter of hours, is the challenge Flip The Switch, in which users create videos by pressing the light switches to the rhythm of Drake's theme: 'Nonstop'.

When the song is heard: "I simply press the switch", the 'tiktokers' They exchange clothes.

And we do not know if it is because of the simplicity of the matter or because of the intrigue generated in the audience to know how the clothes would turn upside down to the protagonists of the videos, but the 'celebrities'that have joined have caused a sensation in the social network.

Jennifer Lopez and her husband were the most viral yesterday, but some more have tried to replicate the challenge, will they be the only ones?

THE FAMOUS WHO HAVE JOINED THE 'FLIP THE SWITCH CHALLENGE'

For now, these are the ‘celebrities’ who have decided to replicate the challenge and be part of the current viral conversation. Will they cheer up more?

In that case, they better hurry, because the virality of these 'challenges' is very ephemeral, This is TikTok!

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND HER HUSBAND ÁLEX RODRÍGUEZ

THE ELIZABETH WARREN POLICY AND THE 'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE' ACTRESS KATE MCKINNON

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI AND JOSH OSTROVSKY ('THE FAT JEWISH')

CAMILA CABELLO AND HIS COEOGRAPHER CALVIT JR