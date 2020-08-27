all the backstories between The Boys and The Mandalorian

Share it:

Giancarlo Esposito is the man of the moment with two 2020 Emmy nominations, and today he talks about his experience not only on the acclaimed Disney + series The Mandalorian, but also on the hugely popular Amazon Prime Video show, The Boys.

Speaking with Collider, the actor recalled how he joined the cast of The Boys.

“Eric (Kripke) told me very little about it, but that’s what writers do. He and I have known each other for a long time now, we’ve also worked together on Revolution. I met him in the halls of the studios while I was shooting other I immediately recognized the expression on his face. I said to him “Eric, I already know what you’re thinking.” He replied “So will you do it?” And I, “Eric, I love you, you know I would do anything you ask me. Talk to my agents and let them know everything. ‘” And so it was! ”

“We talked on the phone then, and I got a more or less idea of ​​the character, but I thought it was going to be an episode or two. I liked the idea of ​​a character that you see little, but that has its own specific weight. , a certain grace and aplomb, which makes you want to know more ” explains“As far as I knew, it was Madelaine (Sitwell) who ran it all, even though I was, possibly, the person pulling the strings. But then that changed, and Eric said to me ‘I like what you’re doing. , I would like to expand the role ‘”.

And of course the answer was a resounding yes.

“By now he had all my curiosity. […] I started watching the show and I could see how behind this facade at Disneyworld hides what’s really important, as it emerges from the writing. Then I started putting together all the pieces, all the social, political and economic aspects that we find behind Vought, and I thought ‘Wow, there’s room for me here to really play!’ “And The Boys concludes the speech by stating that “That’s what I love about The Boys: behind this playful air is such a realistic world rooted. […] And superheroes too, in the end are humans, humans that Stan understands and knows how to take best. I’m a little out of control, though. ”

But Esposito is also part of another very successful series, The Mandalorian.

“What drew me to Star Wars was the mythological aspect of the storytelling. Jon Favreau, in his visionary way, studied a lot, and then started collaborating with Dave Filoni, so the mythology is really connected to what George Lucas loved. He was friends with Joseph Cambpell, who we know was an authority on heroes, and I have read his work, which allowed me to feel truly empowered. And discovering that I would be part of the franchise and would have wielded a lightsaber, is something iconic, monumental. So I wondered how I was going to create a character (Moff Gideon) that people fear, but would also follow. They would listen to him. And also ‘How am I going to keep all these secrets?’. So yeah, I was incredibly excited to join the show.“

maybe too enthusiastic, according to him … “In the second season I also did all my stunts, alone, without even too many rehearsals, despite the monumentality of the production. I also had to practice a lot with the lightsaber, because sometimes I have the whole one to shoot with, sometimes not. then it’s all a matter of wrist! And I guess I’m going down a little too heavy … The guy who takes care of props one day said to me ‘Ok, this is the last lightsaber that we have'” he concludes laughing.

The Boys season 2 will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 4, while The Mandalorian 2 will arrive on Disney + in October.