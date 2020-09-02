Share it:

Elisabeth Olsen recently deactivated her Instagram account after the many accusations she received for not reserving any posts for the late Chadwick Boseman. Now the WandaVision actress has decided to break the silence and say hello to her dear friend who died prematurely.

Olsen took part in a moving commemorative video that aired on ABC which involved various actors from the Marvel Cinematic Univrse. Wanda Maximoff’s interpreter appeared in tears, totally upset and was not able to dwell much in the memory of the protagonist of Black Panther. The actress was limited to only one heartfelt: “All that remains is to cry for him as if he were a king”.

Few will know that the protagonist of WandaVision suffers from a strong form of social anxiety which often leads her to isolate herself from the surrounding world for fear of receiving criticism and insults. The last few days must have been very difficult for Olsen, who not only lost a colleague and a close friend but also had to suffer thousands of insults for not having promptly expressed his pain on social media.

Only the support of her partner, family and closest friends allowed her to find the courage to expose herself publicly in a video message. Of course this story should lead us all to reflect about how much our words and comments can hurt others despite being a famous movie star.