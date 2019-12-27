All television series ending in 2020

Share it:

More television series are released every year, but others also have to say goodbye to make room for the big bets of streaming networks or platforms. Many fall on the march for a matter of hearings, but there are others that They have already set their outcome throughout 2020.

Next we will review all series that come to an end in 2020, including the date in cases where it is already known when the final episode is going to be broadcast and also specifying which season is going to be the last one – and it is increasingly difficult to keep up with the television fictions that we follow and we may We are left behind.

January

'The Ranch' in its season 4. The January 24 .

. 'Arrow' in season 8. The end of January 28 .

. 'The Good Place' in season 4. The January 30th .

. 'BoJack Horseman' with part 2 of his season 6. Decision made by Netflix and not by the creator of the series. The end of January 31.



February

'Power' in season 6. The end of February 9 .

. 'Criminal Minds' in its season 15. The February 19th .

. 'Newcomers' in season 6. The end of February 21st.

May

'Supernatural' in its season 15. The 15 th of May.

No specific date

'Agents of SHIELD' in its season 7.

'Blinspot' in its season 5.

'Brockmire' in his season 4.

'Claws' in season 4.

'Cleptómanas' in season 2.

'How to defend a murderer' in his season 6.

'Corporate' in its season 3.

'Dark' in his season 3.

'Empire' in its season 6.

'Future Man' in his season 3.

'GLOW' in its season 4.

'Goliath' in his season 4.

'Homeland' in its season 8. The season premieres on February 9 .

. 'The 100' in season 7.



