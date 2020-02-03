All Super Bowl 2020 ads

With the great game between San Francisco 49ers and The Kansas City Chiefs prepared for this Sunday, February 2, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, we have compiled all the announcements (and the trailers that are being launched) that have been issued.
Then you will see Chris Evans and John Krasinski representing Boston, Sam Elliott finding his "Old Town Road" (with the help of Lil Naz X), MC Hammer with Cheeto, Bryan Cranston parodying the famous scene of The Shining, Always Sunny's Charlie Day airing their dirty laundry, and Rick and Moty starring in an advertisement for Pringles.
On the other hand, don't miss Walmart's new ad with big stars, vehicles and spaceships from Star Trek, Blade Runner, Mars Attacks, Men in Black, Bill and Ted's amazing adventures, The Arrival, and much more.
Note: Planters has put his Super Bowl announcement on hold, which features the death of his pet Mr. Peanut, due to the tragedy of last weekend in Calabasas that caused multiple deaths, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter.
Here are all the Super Bowl 54 ads and trailers to date.
JEEP
Bill Murray returns in the style of Groundhog Day!
COKE
Jonah Hill and Martin Scorsese for Coca-Cola Energy.
WALMART
Star Trek, Flash Gordon, Blade Runner, The Amazing Adventures of Bill and Ted, and much more.
BLACK WIDOW
MICHELOB ULTRA
John Cena and Jimmy Fallon for Michelob Ultra.
MOUNTAIN DEW
Bryan Cranson and Tracee Ellis Ross recreate the mythical scene The Shining.
DORITES
Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott for Doritos.
CHEETS
MC Hammer for Cheetos.
HYUNDAI
Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, and David Ortiz for Hyundai.
HYUNDAI GENESIS
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen for Hyundai.
PRINGLES
Rick and Morty star in the new announcement for Pringles. Teaser and full trailer.
AUDI
Maisie Williams for Audi.
AMAZON
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi for Amazon.
Chris Rock for Facebook.
Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone.
TURBOTAX
MICROSOFT
REESE'S TAKE 5
DEADLINES OF MEXICO
Molly Ringwald for Avocados from Mexico.
LITTLE CAESARS
Rainn Wilson and Little Caesars.
SQUARESPACE
Winona Ryder for Squarespace.
TIDE
Charlie Day and Emily Hampshire for Tide.
PORSCHE
BUDWEISER
HEINZ
POP-TARTS
VERIZON
SODASTREAM
Bill Nye for SodaStream.
SABRA HUMMUS
DISCOVER
IGN will update this list with all the available ads and trailers that are released during the Super Bowl …
