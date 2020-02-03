All Super Bowl 2020 ads

Share it:

With the great game between San Francisco 49ers and The Kansas City Chiefs prepared for this Sunday, February 2, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, we have compiled all the announcements (and the trailers that are being launched) that have been issued.

Then you will see Chris Evans and John Krasinski representing Boston, Sam Elliott finding his "Old Town Road" (with the help of Lil Naz X), MC Hammer with Cheeto, Bryan Cranston parodying the famous scene of The Shining, Always Sunny's Charlie Day airing their dirty laundry, and Rick and Moty starring in an advertisement for Pringles.

On the other hand, don't miss Walmart's new ad with big stars, vehicles and spaceships from Star Trek, Blade Runner, Mars Attacks, Men in Black, Bill and Ted's amazing adventures, The Arrival, and much more.

Note: Planters has put his Super Bowl announcement on hold, which features the death of his pet Mr. Peanut, due to the tragedy of last weekend in Calabasas that caused multiple deaths, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter.

Here are all the Super Bowl 54 ads and trailers to date.

JEEP

Bill Murray returns in the style of Groundhog Day!

COKE

Jonah Hill and Martin Scorsese for Coca-Cola Energy.

WALMART

Star Trek, Flash Gordon, Blade Runner, The Amazing Adventures of Bill and Ted, and much more.

BLACK WIDOW

MICHELOB ULTRA

John Cena and Jimmy Fallon for Michelob Ultra.

MOUNTAIN DEW

Bryan Cranson and Tracee Ellis Ross recreate the mythical scene The Shining.

DORITES

Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott for Doritos.

CHEETS

MC Hammer for Cheetos.

HYUNDAI

Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, and David Ortiz for Hyundai.

HYUNDAI GENESIS

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen for Hyundai.

PRINGLES

Rick and Morty star in the new announcement for Pringles. Teaser and full trailer.

AUDI

Maisie Williams for Audi.

AMAZON

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi for Amazon.

FACEBOOK

Chris Rock for Facebook.

Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone.

TURBOTAX

MICROSOFT

REESE'S TAKE 5

DEADLINES OF MEXICO

Molly Ringwald for Avocados from Mexico.

LITTLE CAESARS

Rainn Wilson and Little Caesars.

SQUARESPACE

Winona Ryder for Squarespace.

TIDE

Charlie Day and Emily Hampshire for Tide.

PORSCHE

BUDWEISER

HEINZ

POP-TARTS

VERIZON

GOOGLE

SODASTREAM

Bill Nye for SodaStream.

SABRA HUMMUS

DISCOVER

IGN will update this list with all the available ads and trailers that are released during the Super Bowl …