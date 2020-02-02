         All Studio Ghibli movies, ordered from worst to best

Share it:

It has been one of the most pleasant surprises of recent times in the competitive and sometimes a bit worn out panorama of the streaming: Netflix has the streaming rights to (almost) all the films of Studio Ghibli, the mythical anime producer where Hayao Miyazaki directed his most successful films. An authentic avalanche of classic anime, but with a unique and recognizable stamp of modernity, which will arrive in small batches at the beginning of each month starting this February 1.

To celebrate it we have decided to review the great milestones of the study: ecology, monsters, humanism, trips to unimaginable worlds, tenderness and imagination in a series of films that are worth reviewing one by one. Join us on this roller coaster for Studio Ghibli movies, ordered from worst to best. And as always, we remind you that this order is due to the personal opinion of the editor. We hope to read yours in the comments.





22 – Tales of Terramar (2006)

Although the worst film of Studio Ghibli is unanimously considered, the first production of Miyazaki's son is not without interest (it is what Ghibli has: the worst are simply less better). But the boldness of adapting the complex, throbbing original novels of the great Ursula K. Le Guin is left with a fantasy of the heap despite wanting to respect turns and characters (or maybe because of that). The protagonist is a young self-exile from his land after killing his father, and scores high as one of the most unfriendly protagonists of Ghibli. Technically, yes, it betrays the year of its production and has fabulous action scenes.

21 – I can listen to the sea (1993)

An absolutely smaller television production, but that had a recent restyling in cinemas in a restored version. It was born as an experiment that was not repeated, in which the study let some of its younger members set up a project, and describes a juvenile love triangle. Without great flaunting and technically on par with television productions at the time (although with some more space for preciousness and experimentation), it is a pleasant entertainment and little else.

20 – The hill of poppies (2011)

Perhaps the experience of adapting a story so openly fantasy as 'Tales of Terramar' left Goro Miyazaki wanting something more realistic, and experimented with it with this film co-written with his father. The result does not shine especially in any aspect, but the visual preciousness and the calm, summery rhythm is a delight. Set in the sixties, it tells family secrets and youthful loves, and has an exquisite daily historical setting – with the Tokyo Olympics revolutionizing the country and dispelling the memory of World War II -, without a doubt the most interesting of the whole.

19 – The memory of Marnie (2014)

Absolutely exquisite in the visual, this ghost story lacks the typical Ghibli seal because it is inspired by a British novel of the sixties. In it, a depressed and lonely girl meets a mysterious young lady who lives in an old mansion. The best, apart from the setting and the incredible rural designs are all the ideas that the film injects between the lines about topics such as depression or children without conventional families, and the frankness with which it raises an adolescent relationship of lesbian dyes honest and without stridency.

18 – Arrietty and the world of the tiny ones (2010)

Another story that, perhaps because of the British origin of the book that inspires it, does not end up feeling one hundred percent Ghibli, but that is undoubtedly a lively delight. Its protagonist, a borrower –tiny beings a few centimeters tall who live hidden in the homes of humans and live on borrowing objects and food that we will not miss – it is in tune with other heroines of the studio, and it is certainly the highlight of a superb film in the visual and with an absolutely spectacular Cécile Corbel soundtrack.

17 – Whispers of the Heart (1995)

Yoshifumi Kondo was to be the successor of Miyazaki and Takahata in Ghibli, but he died leaving as his only legacy this excellent film that talks about a very complicated subject of taking pictures: the creative process (the literary, in addition, especially abstract and introspective) and the desire to devote to it above more mundane occupations. All with a story of adolescent love in the background, which triggers the ambition as a writer of the protagonist, in one of Ghibli's films that, despite his talking cat, is more committed to everyday life.

16 – My neighbors the Yamada (1999)

Isao Takahata directed some of the strangest and most unclassifiable films in Ghibli's filmography, and possibly, this is the highest rated in both categories. It was the first entirely digital film of the studio, but despite this, its watercolor drawing style gives it a very accentuated tactile component. It distances itself from the narrative complexity of other films in the studio with a series of almost independent vignettes about the daily experiences of a completely normal family, and where the fantastic and traditional folklore will be introduced with the same everyday simplicity. An extremely enjoyable rarity.

15 – The wind rises (2013)

What was going to be Miyazaki's last film is a gentle summary of many of his obsessions: war as a monstrous entity that corrupts the purest souls, the human imagination as the greatest of our possessions, the flying pots and the mixture of realism (it is the biography of an airplane designer whose creations were sadly used as war machines by the army) and fantasy (here with some overwhelming dream sequences). Despite the expected visual delicacy, it is narratively less ambitious than others of its director, but it is still a display of devastating technique and talent.

14 – Memories of yesterday (1991)

If there is a Ghibli movie that can be qualified for adults, this is, and obviously not because it has morally conflicting content, rather the opposite. But his observation of the transition from childhood to adulthood is reflected with a maturity and a certain nostalgic posture (but a nostalgia nothing toxic, how could it be otherwise), so that a child may not find much interest here. The renunciation of any kind of fantasy in the history of a woman who reflects on what childhood experiences made her what she is, certifies the uniqueness of one of Ghibli's most unclassifiable films, and that did not reach the West until recently.

13 – The Tomb of the Fireflies (1988)

Some people have this Isao Takahata movie as one of the best Studio Ghibli, and it is understandable: with absolutely unheard of doses of tragedy in animated films (even within Japanese standards), this story of a couple of brothers trying to survive the ravages of war is one that leaves the heart shrunk. However, his commitment to tear is sometimes a bit wild and freckle of coarseness. The test: it was released in its day, in crazy double program, with 'Totoro'. Both address the issue of child loneliness, but the narrative findings of one and the other are incomparable, no matter how much 'The grave …' is infinitely sadder.

12 – Haru in the cat kingdom (2002)

If you are a fan of Ghibli's cats (and what a decent person it is not, it should be added), 'Haru in the cat kingdom', a very relative spin-off of 'Whispers of the heart', is for you. In her a girl saves the life of a cat on the road and it turns out that he is the prince of the Kingdom of Cats and wants to marry her. Although the young woman declines the offer, we open the door to a wonderful world of anthropomorphic cats but they are still very, very cats. Often underrated, but with an innocent sense of humor and responded absolutely adorable.

11 – Pompoko (1994)

One of Ghibli's most unique faces is the ecoterrorist, and of all the films in the house that advocate direct action to face the progress that devours the planet, this is the most bizarre. The director of 'My neighbors the Yamada' puts heroes here to Japanese raccoons that use their multimorphic powers to scare workers from a heartless construction, in increasingly delirious and own plans of a slapstick crazy. The sequence of the catalog of transformations is among the brightest and wacky moments of the study.

10 – The story of Princess Kaguya (2013)

Takahata's latest film takes up the aesthetics of watercolors of the Yamada, but radically changes the atmosphere, this time based on a traditional Japanese fairy tale of the s. X. This tells the story of a girl born from a bamboo cane that, when she grows up, is sent by her parents to a palace to become a noble. Although it is slightly longer than it suits, 'The story …' exhibits an amazing expressive display thanks to an apparently simple, but really sophisticated animation, with a festival of colorful and absolutely organic and sweeping dynamism.

9 – Nicky, the Witch's Apprentice (1989)

Perhaps Ghibli's most Disney movie, so to speak. Also one of the brightest and most colorful, and one of the best examples of the house in which the fantastic is not shown as a devastating force that devastates with realism, but as another form of manners. The story of a very young witch who has to settle in the big city and assemble a Balloon herself is one of the most beautiful (and fun) parables about the personal improvement that the study has given, and one of the ones that has best defined next to 'Totoro' the most radiant face of Ghibli.

8 – Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

It is not strictly a Ghibli movie, but the last one that Miyazaki directed before founding the company, but we all consider it that way because it exhibits without blushing a good amount of its aesthetic and thematic constants, especially when it comes to female leadership and the environmental message. With a deliciously eighties aesthetic, it places us in a post-apocalyptic world of mushrooms and giant insects, and a human species that moves between medieval customs and steampunk gadgets. For an excellent double program with 'Princess Mononoke'

7 – The walking castle (2004)

One of Miyazaki's most discussed films, if not the most, due to an argument that does not mind being confused and its many twists of tone and plot. Nevertheless, the imagery of the film is very powerful, starting with the incredible castle of the title, where a half-bird sorcerer lives who falls in love with a young woman who has been transformed into an old woman by a curse. The absolute faith of the film in the pure fantasy image as an abstraction and as a minimum unit of narration is what will make you fall at your feet or see it with some distance.

6 – The castle in the sky (1986)

The first official Studio Ghibli film, such as the later and superior 'Porco Rosso', appears a certain plotlessness, which camouflages after a simply perfect family adventure, but its visual findings are overwhelming. And, as 'Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind', It has all the elements that will make the producer great: retrotechnology, things that fly, youth romance and pure and innocent environmentalism. Here a couple of kids will have to try that an army of evil adults does not take away, with nefarious purposes, a magic crystal.

5 – Porco Rosso (1992)

One of the simplest and most direct films of Miyazaki, and therefore one of the best to enter the Ghibli universe. But nobody be fooled: his argument of an Italian pilot transformed into a pig by a spell, which is dedicated with his plane to shoot down pirates may not be too sophisticated, but it is the pristine beauty of his images, his incredible aerial action sequences (perhaps the best of all Ghibli), his blunt message about the imprint of war on the soul of soldiers and immortal phrases like "I'd rather be a pig than a fascist," as valuable today as ever.

4 – Ponyo on the cliff (2008)

Everything that the adorable 'Ponyo' offers is summed up quite well in the lyrics of his infectious musical theme in the English translated version (similar, but not identical to the Japanese one): "Ponyo, Ponyo, Ponyo, magic sets you free / Oh, she's a little girl with a round tummy"If you don't think so much, ah, you don't know Ponyo, because among the amazing underwater designs that make with the bottom of the sea what other Miyazaki movies have done with the open sky, spectacular sequences of action, a story of childhood friendship that leaves you shivering and the usual superb designs of vehicles, scenarios and characters (eye to the minimalist and superb Ponyo Tadpole), you have all the elements for a simply perfect Ghibli movie.

3 – My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

The definitive film for all audiences of Ghibli is this wonderful fantasy song that tells the story of two sisters who come into contact with a world of monstrous and friendly creatures, such as the tremendous Totoro. An optimistic celebration of the family (literal and figurative) and children's imagination, and that has some of the most adorable creatures in the entire Ghibli zoology. A classic and a perfect family passport for the Ghibli universe.

2 – Princess Mononoke (1997)

One of the most violent and intense films of Ghibli, but also one that thanks to his combatively environmentalist message, to the strength of his protagonist princess, and to the iconic character (from the varied creatures to the villains), bears the stamp of the best of the study in each frame. Remembered by incredibly shocking action scenes and an immersive world that we understand perfectly even if the script never falls short of discursive or taking the viewer by the hand. The film drinks from references such as Kurosawa's cinema, but at the same time it is clearly Miyazaki, and the story that tells about how nature revolts and punishes those who attack it, well … pure 2020.

1 – Chihiro's Journey (2001)

Ghibli's best film is this untrustful adaptation of 'Alice in Wonderland' (something that was already considered in 'Totoro': the Catbus was almost a declaration of intent), but changing the Victorian buzzes for an authentic tidal wave of spirits of all sizes and attitudes. The protagonist girl, Chihiro, discovers that the Hereafter is the closest thing to a job from 8 to 17 in a bathhouse for wraiths, where he must work while he manages to save his parents, who have been transformed into pigs. Bewildering and excessive, overflowing with imagination and tenderness, 'Chihiro's Journey' is the perfect summary of everything that makes Studio Ghibli great.