All sporting events in the Piacenza area are suspended due to the coronavirus

The Prefecture, with an order issued on Friday afternoon, has ordered the interruption of all sports activities scheduled for this weekend in the area of ​​Piacenza (northern Italy) affected by the coronavirus.

The order affects the Serie B match between the Piacenza and the Sambenedettese (scheduled for Sunday), Fiorenzuolo-Lentigione (Serie D) and 42 other football matches in Lombardy, as well as the basketball match that Bakery Piacenza and Jesi had to play.

Similarly, volleyball and hockey federations have altered their programming.

The Italian Volleyball Federation has decided to suspend Series B matches male and female Series B 1 and, through a statement, has invited the regional and territorial committees of Lombardy and Emilia Romagna and the male and female Leagues of Series A to take similar measures "to safeguard common health."

For its part, the Italian skating sports federation (FISR) has suspended matches of the A / 1, B series and the youth roller hockey matches on February 22, in which Lodi teams play.

More than 50,000 people from a dozen locations in northern Italy they have had to be put in isolation and all sports and school activities in the area have been suspended when a focus of contagion of coronavirus was discovered that caused the death of a 78-year-old Italian and registered another 18 new cases.