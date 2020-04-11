all shorts at Disney + sorted from worst to best

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the first things I wanted to do when Disney + arrived in Spain was to see, in one fell swoop, all short films from Pixar. And said and done. They are 35 jewels, small animated stories that, many of them, had already been shown in theaters before practically all the Pixar films, except for 'Toy Story' and 'Coco'.

Others were launched directly on the Internet, and some have even been released exclusively on the platform, before it landed in our country. John Lasseter, who was an executive producer for Disney and Pixar until the end of 2018 (when he left his post after several accusations of, ahem, "inappropriate behavior"), signs the vast majority of them, and his bookshelves count, among other accolades, with five oscar awards for the best animated short film.

With stories for all tastes, from small spin-offs or explanations to things that remained in the air in some of Pixar's feature films, to new creations, these are the 35 short films available at Disney +, ordered from worst to best:

35. 'The adventures of André and Wally B.' (1984)

We did not choose Pixar's first short film (in this case, made by Lasseter on Lucasfilm) as the "least good" because, obviously, it has the worst animation, but because the story … let's say it is not the most elaborate: the protagonist he is chased by a wasp that he distracts to run away.

34. 'The 500 and a Half Miles of Radiator Springs' (2014)

Between 'Cars 2' and 'Cars 3', Lightning McQueen reappeared in this boring six-minute short where he competes with a new rival.

33. 'Red's Dream' (1987)

The first appearance of the classic Pixar ball was in this dark short film (literally dark due to lack of light), in which a lowered unicycle in a bicycle shop dreams of being a great circus star. Not suitable for coulrophobics.

32. 'The Legend of Mordú' (2012)

The same year that 'Brave' was released, the witch doubled: in the movie of Mérida and in this short, where she tells the story of Mordú, a bloodthirsty prince. As boring as it sounds.

31. 'Smash and Grab' (2019)

The first short released in the post-Lasseter era belongs to the company's SparkShorts program, where they seek new talent in the world of animation. This time, with the futuristic story of two robots in a steam train, they were not very successful.

30. 'Tin Toy' (1988)

This short, whose idea of ​​living toys laid the foundation for 'Toy Story' earned Pixar the first Oscar for best animated short film. And it's not that his argument is wrong (a doll runs away from a slimy baby who just wants to play), but it has had a regular aging.

29. 'Luxo Jr.' (1986)

Here we see again the ball and, for the first time, the classic Pixar gooseneck that Lasseter gave life to. The adventures of father and son in the form of lamps playing with a ball have been a benchmark in the world of animation, but with today's advances, they have fallen short …

28. 'Kitbull' (2019)

Another of the shorts from the SparkShorts program explores the curious friendship between a stray kitten and a pit bull mistreated by its owner. A rather MEH short film, saved by the tear morality so typical of Disney.

27. 'Presto' (2008)

The fight between magician and rabbit in the middle of the stage that was shown in the cinema before 'Wall-E' is not bad but it has a defect: the good part takes time to start.

26. 'Burn-E' (2008)

The same year as 'Presto', when Pixar was rehearsing the success of his robot movie, they also released this short film with Wall-E and Eve in the background, which tells the story of a small welder from the AXIOM ship who has to fix a lamp.

25. 'The Dug Special Mission' (2009)

We know how Dug met Carl and Russell in 'Up', but what was this peculiar dog doing before? This short, whose action happens at the same time as the film, explains it.

24. 'Bluish' (2013)

The love story between two umbrellas during a torrential rainy afternoon in Manhattan is beautiful, there is no denying, but sometimes their sugar levels exceed the recommended daily amount.

23. 'George and A.J.' (2009)

The second short that he drinks from 'Up', also released in the same year as the movie, tells the story of the two nurses that Carl leaves standing after fleeing his balloon-filled house. The rest of the elderly in the city copy their idea and run away in their homes … each one in a different way.

22. 'Knick Knack' (1989)

Although 'Knick Knack' is 21 years old, it is a story that, seeing the evolution of the Pixar scripts, could perfectly have been created today. It narrates the fight of a snowman who wants to escape from his crystal ball to be next to the rest of the souvenirs of the house, all typically summery.

21. 'Geri's Game' (1997)

The second Pixar short film featuring an Oscar is starring Geri, a retiree who is dedicated to playing chess against himself, playing two different characters.

20. 'Abducted' (2007)

An alien has to pass the abduction test trying to lure a farmer to his ship … but everything gets complicated.

19. 'Aunt Edna' (2018)

As a perfect appetizer to 'The Incredibles 2', in this short, little Jack Jack shows Edna all her powers. The only downside is that the character of the eccentric Italian-American designer, one of the most fun that Pixar has created, is little exploited.

18. 'Little Birds' (2001)

'Pajaritos' is another of the best known, and earned the factory the third Oscar for the best animated short film. The little tale with a moral of acceptance to the different represented by a lot of birds on an electric cable on which a bigger one perches already had the Pixar spirit of today almost two decades ago.

17. 'Jack Jack Attacks' (2005)

A year after 'The Incredibles', this short film shows us the first manifestation of the powers of the youngest of the superhero family. In the care of his nanny, the little one makes him spend the busiest night of his life. Five (few) hilarious minutes.

16. 'The Moon' (2011)

Nominated for an Oscar and exhibited next to the movie 'Brave', 'La luna' presents a child who hallucinates when he discovers what his grandfather and father do. A beautiful family tale that makes you want one thing: steal those stars only to continuously repeat the sound they make when colliding with each other.

15. 'Mike's New Car' (2002)

A year after meeting Mike and Sulley in 'Monstruos, SA', we were able to see their charismatic protagonists again in this mini-comic, where Mike shows his partner the car that he has bought … and he boasts of all its extras. But it still hasn't been such a good purchase …

14. 'Hawaii Vacation' (2011)

After 'Toy Story 3' and already owned by Bonnie, the toys make Ken believe that he is with Barbie on vacation in Hawaii, in a kind of animated 'Goodbye Lennin' of the most entertaining.

13. 'The Adventures of Bo Peep' (2020)

In a Disney + exclusive short, the creators of 'Toy Story 4' tell the story of the shepherdess from her disappearance in 'Toy Story 3' until she met Woody in the fourth installment. 7 minutes of female empowerment that was crying out for the factory.

12. 'Your friend the rat' (2007)

Remy, from 'Ratatouille' and his brother return to, as a TEDtalk, expose the history of rats throughout the history of humanity. A fun and educational short film!

11. 'Lava' (2015)

If you went to the cinema to see 'Del Reverse' five years ago, you will surely remember this musical short film that, with a ukulele, tells the love story of two lonely volcanoes in Hawaii. As cute as it is catchy.

10. 'Fiesta-Saurio Rex' (2012)

Tired of being a boring toy and taking advantage of Bonnie leaving it in the bathroom, Rex takes the opportunity to organize a big party with the water toys. A rave suitable for all audiences who, if you do not get more than a laugh, you are dead inside.

9. 'Riley's first date?' (2015)

Included in the digital copy of 'Inside Out', Riley is now 12 years old, and a boy comes to her house to pick her up. Right away, her parents' emotions begin to work. Ideal for fans who wanted more.

8. 'Lou' (2017)

The story that tells that even the baddest in school have their little hearts could be seen in the cinema prior to 'Cars 3'. On this occasion, the lost and found box is the only one that dares to stand up to the child who has all recess terrified. A short anti-bullying full of tenderness.

7. 'Partly Cloudy' (2009)

While all the clouds make precious babies and puppies that the storks collect and take with great care to their families, the protagonist cloud does not have as much hand and only knows how to make small wild creatures. Pixar's umpteenth story of accepting the different is, on this occasion, one of the most beautiful.

6. 'The Sanjay super team' (2015)

Director Sanjay Patel tells his story in this tribute to Indian culture, his religion, and a child's love for superheroes. Because who said it was not compatible? Tear Bonus Track: The real photos of Sanjay with his father in the final credits.

5. 'Day and night' (2010)

With just two animated dolls on a black background, representing one a day and one at night, this hypnotic detail-packed short film ranks in the top 5 of the list.

4. 'Fly' (2019)

Bobby Rubio, cartoonist and colorist for movies like 'Up', makes his debut in the direction of this precious short film, in which he recounts the difficulty of a father to accept that his son is different from the rest. A nice story that is also real: Bobby himself admitted that he created this short film to help other parents who, like him, have children with autism.

3. 'Purl' (2018)

Another of the shorts included in the SparkShorts project is 'Purl', in which a ball of wool begins to work in an office and tries to fit in with his colleagues. Of the few Pixar projects directed by a woman, this beautiful story aims to make you reflect on the importance of being yourself.

2. 'Piper' (2016)

The one about the little bird that has to dare to reach the shore to stock up is one of Pixar's most beautiful stories. As an example, the Oscar for the best short film that took the year of its premiere.

1. 'Bao' (2018)

Also awarded with the most famous golden statuette in cinema, the short film that reflects the empty nest syndrome through the story of an overprotective mother is, without a doubt, the one that has caused the most 'ohhhh' and 'ahhh' in the cinema. He did it a few minutes before 'The Incredibles 2' started.