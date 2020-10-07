all series canceled due to Coronavirus

In recent times there have been several cancellations of TV series due to COVID and to the chain of events and consequences created by it. Let’s see which ones together.

2020 was a difficult year for everyone, andfilm-television industry certainly was no exception. But if on the cinema side the consequences are showing themselves mainly through production and distribution delays (and, unfortunately, the closure of theaters), on the TV / streaming side the real deletions of content due to the pandemic are starting to be more and more frequent. .

The latest in chronological order arrived yesterday, with the announcement of the early termination of GLOW despite the fact that a fourth season had already been ordered (and the works had already begun), but we have had it so far, either for “simple” calendar problems and conflicts between the different commitments of the actors involved, such as Stumptown with Cobie Smulders or Evel with Milo Ventimiglia, or for multiple reasons, primarily practical-economic, such as for the Netflix series.

Per show come GLOW, The Society e I’m Not Okay With This, in fact, the decisive factors were above all the aforementioned calendar problems and the inability to reconcile production times and methods with anti-COVID protocols, the impossibility of waiting too long for a new season to come out (as we said for GLOW, the audience’s interest in a product that they could only see more than two and a half years after the previous season was questioned), and the increasingly high budgets needed to cover the various expenses (which since the beginning of the lockdown in then they only increased).

It is also for this reason that series whose sequel had already been announced (GLOW, The Society) or new arrivals of which little is known about it (Teenage Bounty Hunters) then had no chance.

And you, what do you think? Which of these series will you miss the most? Let us know in the comments.